On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Thomas Fritts, loving husband and father of five, passed away at the age of 66.
Tom was born on Jan. 10, 1956, in Fulton County, Georgia, to Louis Fritts and Mary Louise Fritts Sanders.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He received his associates degree from the Spartan School of Aeronautics and worked at Lockheed Martin Aerospace Company for 38 years.
On Sept. 25, 1978, Tom married the love of his life, Donna Fritts. They raised two sons, Michael and Austin, and three daughters, Tabitha, Selina, and Meagan.
Tom had a love of adventure, airplanes, submarines, puzzles, spicy food, and his country. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. From family vacations, graduations, weddings, births, and Mount Zion sporting events, Tom was a staple of all of life’s precious moments.
He will continue to be known for his infectious sense of humor, big heart, bear hugs, and his willingness to go over and beyond for those he loved. He never met a stranger, and was always the first to spark up a conversation.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Louis; his mother, Louise; his stepfather, Eddie Sanders; and two brothers, Ronnie and David.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his five children, Tabitha and son-in-law, Marcus Ware, Michael and daughter-in-law, Bles Fritts, Selina and son-in-law, Jermaine Johns, Meagan and son-in-law, Marlon Sosa, and Austin and daughter-in-law, Fawna Fritts. He is also survived by his two brothers, Joe and Rick; his sister, Nancy, his 15 grandchildren, Destiny, Alyssa, Justin, Jesselyn, Brailyn, Aaliyah, Samyrah, Malikai, Jade, Nicole, Yazmin, Leilani, Takota, Landon, Jaxson, and one great-grandchild, Esme.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Freddie Parham and Rev. Sheryl Rolling officiating. Marcus Ware, Marlin Sosa, Jermaine Johns, Justin Ware, Gustavo Sosa and Brailyn Johns will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Flowers and donations may be sent to 318 Gordon St., Bremen, Georgia 30110.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.