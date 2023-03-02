Mr. Thomas Edward Hendrix, age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Mr. Thomas Edward Hendrix, age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Mr. Hendrix was born on December 1, 1941, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late,William Hendrix and Frances Diggs Hendrix.
He was a retired self-employed contractor and a framer and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney (Tonya) Hendrix of Dallas, Scott (Amanda) Hendrix of Cedartown; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (Joel) Horne of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Lauren (Kenny) Ellis, Megan Hendrix, Trey Hendrix, Landon Hendrix, Jacob Horne, Benjamin Horne, Grant Hendrix, Makaila Horne; great grandchildren, Easton Ellis, Aspyn Hendrix, Maverick Hendrix; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Swann Hendrix; brothers, Billy Hendrix, Harold Hendrix; sisters, Betty Parrish, Dot Burnham and Joyce Hendrix.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a funeral service following at 4 p.m. from the chapel in Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be established at Cedartown High School, 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown, Georgia 30125 in memory of “Thomas Edward Hendrix”.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
