Thomas Christopher “Chris” Pyles

Thomas Christopher Pyles died on July 14, 2023, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease. Chris was born on September 19, 1949, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Thomas Walter Pyles and Beatrice Lee Howard Pyles. He grew up in Catonsville, Maryland, where he graduated from Catonsville High School. He went on to earn a BS in Industrial Management from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1971. At Georgia Tech, he was a member and officer of the Beta Iota Chapter of Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity, the Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), and was instrumental in forming the first Georgia Tech Lacrosse Club Team.
Following graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, stationed first in Jacksonville, Florida, and then in Orlando. He served for four years, earning the rank of Lieutenant, Junior Grade. Chris then entered the University of Georgia School of Law, graduating in 1977.
After law school, he moved to Carrollton, Georgia, where he was embraced by the community and served as an attorney for over 40 years. His service included working for 10 years representing the children for the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, and he retired as a partner in the law firm practice of Price and Pyles in 2018.
He received many awards for his community involvement, including the lifetime achievement award for his 35 years of service with Sertoma. He was honored as the
Grand Marshall of the Fourth of July parade in 2017. He held numerous positions as a member of the Carrollton Jaycees, and consistently supported the Empty Stocking Fund. He was an active member and lay reader of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, where he also served on the vestry. He loved his long-time involvement with the Carroll County Community Theater, where he enthusiastically worked in all roles, from back stage to actor to director to board member. He was a member and past president of Sunset Hills Country Club.
Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Debbie Norton Pyles of Bowdon, Georgia, sister Anne (Tom and daughter Jessica) Glass of Athens, Georgia, and devoted daughters Amanda (Hudson) Denney of Greenville, South Carolina, and Margaret “Meg” (Gene) Perkins of Columbus, Georgia. Chris cherished his role as “Pop” to his five grandsons, William Hudson Denney, Jr., Thomas Alexander Denney, Hayes Roush Denney, Howard Adam “Hap” Perkins, and Dale Alexander “Alec” Perkins. He loved and will be missed by his many friends, including lifetime friends from Catonsville, his Georgia Tech tailgate crew, long-time supper club group, and travel groups with whom he enjoyed so many trips. He was also a member of a fantasy football league for an astounding 43 years. The family is also deeply indebted to his special caregiver, Malinda Hendrix, as well as to Sacred Journey Hospice and Laurel Glen Memory Care
Chris was a true southern gentleman. Often referred to as a “gentle giant,” he will be remembered as having a larger-than-life spirit. He amazed his friends with his knowledge. He could do crossword puzzles in pen. Chris loved music and was a walking encyclopedia, who could recall the lyrics and artist of most songs, from top 40 and oldies to hard rock. We are certain that today he is barefoot and dancing to beach music on the sands of heaven!
There will be a private family graveside service. A memorial service will be held at St Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Carrollton, GA, at 3 pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023, and all are welcome to attend. The service will be livestreamed, accessible at https://www.facebook.com/SaintMargaretsEpiscopalChurch/videos/?ref=page_internal Immediately following the service, the family would like for you to join them for a celebration of his wonderful life at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carrollton Center for the Arts — Community Theater (CCCT, 251 Alabama Street, Carrollton, GA 30117), St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church (606 Newnan Street, Carrollton, GA 30117), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout)
“When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
