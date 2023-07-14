Thomas Christopher Pyles died on July 14, 2023, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease. Chris was born on September 19, 1949, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Thomas Walter Pyles and Beatrice Lee Howard Pyles. He grew up in Catonsville, Maryland, where he graduated from Catonsville High School. He went on to earn a BS in Industrial Management from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1971. At Georgia Tech, he was a member and officer of the Beta Iota Chapter of Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity, the Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), and was instrumental in forming the first Georgia Tech Lacrosse Club Team.

Following graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, stationed first in Jacksonville, Florida, and then in Orlando. He served for four years, earning the rank of Lieutenant, Junior Grade. Chris then entered the University of Georgia School of Law, graduating in 1977.