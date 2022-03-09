Thomas “Tommy” Paul Baggett, 67, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
He was born on July 13, 1954, in Carrollton, to the late Thomas Arthur and Gladys Ruth Cohran Baggett.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Nellie Elizabeth Morris Baggett.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nora and Scott Stephens of Dallas; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Kimberly Baggett of Temple, Benny and Donna Baggett of Bremen, and Clifton Baggett of Carrollton; eight grandchildren and on great-grandchild on the way; life partner, Elaine Wilson of Tallapoosa; sisters, Jane Pointer of Waco, Joan Lipham of Tallapoosa, and Elaine Stogner of Waco; brothers, Harl Baggett of Tallapoosa, Jimmy Baggett of Waco, and Dewayne Baggett of Waco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Aquamation services are being provided by Miller Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.
Miller Funeral Home in Tallapoosa.
