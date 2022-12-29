To conclude the first day of the 47th Annual Hilburn-Patterson Invitational, the Bowdon Red Devils faced the hosting Haralson County Rebels in an area-rivalry boys matchup.
The first two quarters ended with one-point leads for either team, but Bowdon outscored Haralson County 22-14 in the third quarter and held that lead for a 68-64 win.
Bowdon had four players with double-digit scoring nights, led by freshman Kaiden Prothro who had 19. Cameron Holloway was second on the team with 15, Will Huggins had 14, and Luke Ledbetter had 10.
Haralson County had just two players in double digits, as Carson Ray led the Rebels with 22 points, including four three-pointers, and Nik Harness ended the night with 16 points. Junior guard Rashaun Smith was third on the team with nine points.
Bowdon went into the third quarter with a 31-30 lead, but they scored eight unanswered points in the first two minutes of the quarter, forcing Haralson to take a timeout. The Rebels had three different missed shots in this stretch, as well as a Harness basket that was negated by a charge call.
Out of the timeout, Ray and Harness combined for five points to cut the Bowdon lead to four, but the Red Devils again went on a scoring spree, this time a 14-9 advantage in the final five minutes of the third, led by Holloway who had six points in the stretch.
This gave Bowdon a nine-point lead, 53-44, going into the fourth. The Rebels put up 20 points in the fourth compared to 15 for Bowdon, but this was still not enough to bridge the gap.
Looking back, it was an unusual start to the game for Bowdon, as junior forward Jordan Beasley missed roughly the first 15 seconds of play to change into a red undershirt (he started off with a black one, and the officials ordered him to change). But head coach Randall Curbow called a timeout, and the game continued.
Prothro put up the first five points of the game for Bowdon on two inside scores and a foul shot, but a deep three by Smith and two foul shots by Harness evened the game up at 5-5 with 2:46 left in the first.
Bowdon later drew ahead 12-11, but a steal and layup by Jayden Ross in the final 25 seconds gave Haralson a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Haralson County also got the final score of the second quarter. Inside the final 43 seconds, Bowdon’s Berkley Perkins put the Red Devils in front 31-27, but a three by Harness allowed the Rebels to climb back into the game at the half.
Bowdon was scheduled to take on Temple Thursday, and they will face Rockmart today (Friday) at 4:30 p.m. Haralson was scheduled to face Rockmart on Thursday, and they will play Temple on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
