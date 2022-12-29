Kaiden Prothro, Mason Eaton

Bowdon freshman Kaiden Prothro (in red) and Haralson County's Mason Eaton (in white) meet at the basket in Bowdon's 68-64 win to end the first day of the Hilburn-Patterson Invitational. Prothro led the Red Devils with 19 points in the win.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

To conclude the first day of the 47th Annual Hilburn-Patterson Invitational, the Bowdon Red Devils faced the hosting Haralson County Rebels in an area-rivalry boys matchup.

The first two quarters ended with one-point leads for either team, but Bowdon outscored Haralson County 22-14 in the third quarter and held that lead for a 68-64 win.

