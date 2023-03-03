The UWG men's basketball team is Birmingham bound as West Georgia is set to face-off against the number one-seeded Alabama Huntsville Chargers in the Semi-finals of the GSC Tournament on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
West Georgia (19-8, 17-7 GSC) advanced to the Semis on Tuesday after defeating Valdosta State, 86-66, in the Coliseum while Alabama Huntsville (25-6, 19-5 GSC) cruised past Mississippi College, 77-60, in Huntsville, Alabama.
"Against Huntsville, we have to be able to shoot the ball," said head coach Dave Moore. "They make it really hard to drive the ball by pinching the dribbler, so you have to be able to make some drive and kick baskets to loosen them up a little bit and that's what we haven't been able to do against Huntsville in the last four or five games against them."
UWG has struggled against UAH over the past couple years as the Wolves have dropped the last eight meetings to Alabama Huntsville, including two losses this season. The first meeting of the season between these two teams came back on December 15 where Huntsville took a 58-57 win in Carrollton. That game was the definition of a defensive battle as there was a combined 33 turnovers while both squads shot under 40% from the field.
In the second meeting, West Georgia came into the game playing some of their best basketball of the season and had a nine-point lead in the first half, before the Chargers erupted offensively. When Alabama Huntsville gets hot from the three-point line, there is not much that you can do defensively to slow them down and this was evident in this game. UAH went on to score 52 points in the second half on 61% shooting and 53.3% from three to run away with an 89-66 win.
Michael Zabetakis and Zawdie Jackson have been UWG's stars all season long as the duo is combining to score 34 points per game which still ranks as the most points for a duo within the conference. It's a rarity when both Zabetakis and Jackson struggle on the same night but against Valdosta State on Tuesday, the duo struggled to get their offense going.
As for Zabetakis, he got into foul trouble in the first half which didn't allow the guard to get into his offensive rhythm while Jackson struggled to find his jump shot, leading to the duo finishing with two combined points in the first half. Someone needed to step up for the Wolves and Jalen Sasser answered that call. With Zabetakis picking up his fourth foul midway through the second half, Sasser completely took over the game as the senior finished with 20-points, 14 rebounds, and two steals, propelling West Georgia to the Semis to set up the third meeting with Alabama Huntsville and marking the second straight game in which Sasser recorded a double-double.
West Georgia has been looking for that third consistent scorer and if Sasser can be that throughout this post-season run, UWG will find themselves in a good position.
Speaking of Zabetakis, he became the school's all-time leader in three-pointers made on Tuesday against the Blazers as the grad student has now made 198 three-pointers in his illustrious career. In terms of Saturday's game, Zabetakis has been the one player on UWG's roster that UAH has struggled to contain. In the two games against the Chargers this season, Zabetakis has combined to score 41 points, averaging 20.5 points along with 3.0 steals per game.
Alabama Huntsville is led by the newly crowned GSC Player of the Year, Chaney Johnson. Johnson was awarded the conference's player of the year honors after averaging 16.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on 50% shooting, leading the Chargers to a 24-6 record and a regular season conference championship. Standing at 6'7", Johnson is an uber skilled guard who plays the four for Alabama Huntsville. Despite teams specifically game planning for Johnson, the guard/forward has been extremely consistent all season long as he's shot over 50% in 21 of 31 games this year. Johnson draws a lot of attention from defenses which gives sharpshooters, Luke Barnett and Max Shulman opportunities to get good looks from three.
Burnett and Shulman are both three-point specialists who can erupt at any given time. Burnett is second on Alabama Huntsville in scoring with 13.7 points per game on 44% shooting and 43% from three which ranks fourth in the GSC. Burnett has made five or more threes in eight games this year with four of them coming in his last six games.
When you look at the all-time leader in three-pointers made in UAH history, Max Shulman's name will be at the top of that list as the guard has made a school-record 335 over his career. In 2022-23, Shulman sits third on the team in scoring with 12.1 points per game on 45.5% shooting and 36.7% from three and has scored in double figures in 20 games, including a season-high 31-point performance against West Georgia in the second meeting. Along with Shulman's 31-points in the second game against UWG, Burnett scored 22 points as the pair combined for 53 points on 55% shooting and 79% from three.
"If Shulman and Burnett are flowing with three balls and it's raining threes, that's their game and we just can't give them that," coach Moore added. "We've got to make it hard on those guys. Johnson is the player of the year, so they present a lot of matchup problems, but the bottom line for us is that we have to go down there and execute and make some shots."
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.