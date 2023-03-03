JJ Barnes

UWG's men's basketball team is slated to play at Alabama Huntsville for the semifinal round of the GSC tournament on Saturday.

 UWG ATHLETICS

The UWG men's basketball team is Birmingham bound as West Georgia is set to face-off against the number one-seeded Alabama Huntsville Chargers in the Semi-finals of the GSC Tournament on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

West Georgia (19-8, 17-7 GSC) advanced to the Semis on Tuesday after defeating Valdosta State, 86-66, in the Coliseum while Alabama Huntsville (25-6, 19-5 GSC) cruised past Mississippi College, 77-60, in Huntsville, Alabama.

