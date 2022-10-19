I collect wooden boxes. Memory does not serve me as to when I started this collection or why. However, when I see a wooden box at a thrift store or a flea market I am instantly drawn to it. My first instinct is to pick up each one and closely inspect it. Dennis doesn’t have much patience for this experience. At times when I see such boxes, I use extreme self-control to walk pass. I know that I don’t NEED any more wooden boxes.
My grandmother collected boxes. As an artist she stored paints, brushes, buttons, and small mementos in her boxes. If you can call it inheriting, I have inherited some of her boxes. Every time I visit my parents, I come home with another box with Dessie’s things in it. This last time the box contained a couple of antique cigarette lighters, some gaudy clip-on earrings, a comb and a wooden owl designed to be mailed as a postcard. Oh and the lens from eyeglasses decorated with two small birds glazed with a sparkling finish. I told you she was an artist.
One box in my collection is bright green — like lime sherbet but brighter. Found in a thrift box, the box was mine at first sight. It measures about 8 inches by 10 inches and is four inches deep with a simple pin hinge. Painted on the lid are the words (lower case letters which bothers me considerably) doğadan Biriyili yap kendine. When I did an internet search for those words, the results were in a language I can’t read. Which is not surprising. I refined the search to ask what is dogadan and the results revealed it’s a tea company. Biriyili yap kendine is Turkish for Make yourself one. The box interior is divided into six small compartments which are perfectly sized for teabags. I was even more in love with the box after I learned it was for tea.
One of my boxes is the typical cardboard cigar box with the brand Florida Queen Perfecto Deluxe. The “Queen” is depicted as a rather white skinned woman with blue eyes. Not what you’d expect for a Havana Blend cigar. The cigars sold for six cents. Inside this box (which is also from my grandmother) are cards sent to my great-grandfather Charlie Baker — the fiddler and banjo player in our family. Postmarked from 1933 to 1951, the cards are birthday greetings except for one which announced that my step-great-grandmother would be coming on the train on Saturday and wanted to be met. The most interesting item in the box is a chart explaining the female menstruation cycle. Yes, I was also stunned to open the white paper and see it. Clearly marked days for sterile and fertile times. I have no idea whose handwriting it is. Or if it’s accurate.
Cigar boxes can be quite elaborate. The dark box has an inlaid design on the lid and hidden hinges. It’s Java Dorna Maduro cigars handmade in Esteli, Nicaragua. Labeling on the underside states the cigars are made exclusively at Drew Estate for Rocky Patel. That sounds like an interesting combination — east meets west. A small collection of colored pencils resides in that box.
Another cigar box in a more used condition is labeled Romeo Y Julieta House of Capulet cigars from Honduras. I have no idea what Romeo and Juliette have to do with cigars. Perhaps it’s only a connection point with the romantic who wants to smoke. A red and white design which reminds me of a coat of arms decorates the lid of this box. Part of the lid has an embossed feature.
After reading about cigar boxes, I learned that the government required cigars to be packaged in boxes and a tax paid seal applied to ensure taxes were paid. Before the Civil War, cigars were commonly bundled and tied. The tax from the sale of cigars helped to fund the war effort.
Following the war, the scarcity of goods created a secondary market for cigar boxes. In the South, the destruction of most everything caused Southerners to be creative. Cigar boxes were often made into musical instruments such as mandolins, fiddles and banjos. At the fiddle camp I attended recently, I saw a cigar box mandolin. While the creation was unique I don’t think I’ll make my own cigar box fiddle any time soon.
