This week, May 2 through 6, is National Small Business Week, which has been celebrated for over 50 years.
There are ranges of what is considered “small business,” but the Small Business Association defines a small business as an independent business having fewer than 500 employees and approximately $50 million in annual revenue, according to Todd Anduze, area director of the Carrollton office of UGA’s Small Business Development Center.
“Each small business in Carroll County is unique and offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The wide range of unique shopping opportunities make west Georgia a better, stronger community and create a reason for others to visit the area,” Chamber of Commerce Vice President Rhyne Owenby said.
According to Anduze, to start a business, one just has to start making money, but to start it properly, one should begin identifying ways their business will be successful and create a business plan.
“One common myth is there are all these government grants that are available to help a business start. There are actually not any at all,” Anduze said. “Another myth is most businesses fail in the first year, In fact most businesses last five or more years. You just have to start the business correctly.”
Establishing a business is an investment, but the specific type of business and how much money one has to invest must first be determined.
For example, a plumbing business with one employee may be able to start with one truck and tools, while owners of a restaurant may have to invest quite a lot of money for location, buildout, hiring and equipment before they are able to make the first dollar.
“Some of the most important things a small business owner should do is define the goals of the business before starting and make sure they surround themselves with a team that will help them be successful,” Anduze said.
A small business owner can transition into a larger business by actually being a business and not just making money, per Anduze.
“If the processes and procedures are not scalable then a business will plateau and stall out,” Anduze said.
By learning actual business concepts and being able to adapt to changes, a business will be able to grow.
Research shows that approximately 68 cents from every dollar spent at a local business stay in the community, being spent again and again at local stores and restaurants, according to Owenby.
“When supporting local, the small business certainly benefits, but the benefits continue to grow and expand. When a small business does well, they are likely to hire more employees who, in turn, will spend additional money in the community,” Owenby said. “The additional revenue translates into increased local tax dollars that boost such things as community libraries, schools, infrastructure, and public safety entities, to name a few.”
Many local businesses work with local industry and manufacturing partners to produce, package and ship their goods across the country.
“There are many ways a small business benefits the local community, but the most important are by creating a culture for the community and building connections and relationships with the people and each other,” Anduze said. “They also support the hiring of local employees and by increasing the tax base. The community can align themselves to small businesses by helping them be successful, supporting the services and creating rules and regulations that support their growth.”
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Americans want to support small businesses. The organization cites a 2021 Quickbooks report that found 57% of U.S. shoppers planned to spend more money at small businesses because they “want to help local employers” and “enjoy the outstanding customer service provided by local businesses.”
“There is no downside when it comes to shopping locally. So take a few minutes to visit the locally owned businesses in your neighborhood. When you choose to shop local, the choice means far more than you realize. The benefits have a ripple effect on the local economy and the community,” Owenby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.