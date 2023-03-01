The Villa Rica Police Department arrested 34- year-old Cody Adams of Villa Rica for two separate counts of Theft by Shoplifting. Adams allegedly committed his first theft on March 21, 2022 and the second on April 12, 2022.
In April 12, 2022 incident, Officer O’Bannon of the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot on Cooley Way. Dispatch told O’Bannon that Adam George, the asset protection specialist, wanted to speak with the officer en route.
George advised O’Bannon that there was a white male wearing a black hat and black jacket that had attempted to steal merchandise and took off on foot into the parking lot. George told the officer that the man got into a silver Infiniti sedan. He told O’Bannon that Adams was accompanied by a woman identified as Kimberley Conger during both thefts and she was allegedly the lookout for Adams. George told O’Bannon that he saw the Infiniti make a right traveling southbound towards Carrollton. George warned that a warrant was already out for Adams and Detective Terry was aware of the case
The grocery cart was set up the same way as it was the previous time Adams had shoplifted with 14 spools of 250 foot coils of wire. The coils are priced at $165 each which means the total in the cart amounts to $2,310.
The video of the shoplifting was available later that afternoon to which O’Bannon reported that he observed Adams walk into the store with a shopping cart and later return to the front with a cart filled with the items. O’Bannon then said he observed Adams come to a stop with the cart and walk away from the cart and towards the door without the cart of merchandise. According to the report, the cart was aligned with the point of sales and not completely past the point of sales or out of the store.
