The Villa Rica Police Department arrested 34- year-old Cody Adams of Villa Rica for two separate counts of Theft by Shoplifting. Adams allegedly committed his first theft on March 21, 2022 and the second on April 12, 2022.

In April 12, 2022 incident, Officer O’Bannon of the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot on Cooley Way. Dispatch told O’Bannon that Adam George, the asset protection specialist, wanted to speak with the officer en route.

Trending Videos