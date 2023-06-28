I set sail, tenatively but confident, from the beach. The day was beautiful, my small craft well-supplied with food, water, sunscreen, even extra clothes. The mast was strong, the boat high quality and outfitted for all sorts of weather and situations, an extra battery for emergencies. It was the best of scenarios, the most lovely of settings. I was prepared, life sprawling before me like a song. The weather man said that conditions were perfect for venturing forth.

The sweet swell of the ocean, the crystal water, the play of dolphins close by...I was mesmerized as I drew further and further from the shore. The day raced by as I explored surrounding tiny islands, following the cues of what was before me. The bliss of freedom and the gorgeous scenery was my new world. Before long, I noticed that the sun was dipping low in the horizon and I had lost sight of land. Dolphins had been with me most of the day, but I suspected the dark body slipping below my boat now was no friend. Black, ominous clouds began amassing in the northern sky, growing mushroom-like with the increasing, cold-blowing wind.