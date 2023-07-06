STRAWBERRY WALNUT HAND PIES RECIPE
Dough
1/4 cup California walnuts
11/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cane sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
4-5 tablespoons ice cold water
1 egg, beaten
Strawberry Walnut Filling:
1 cup strawberries, tops removed, halved
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons cane sugar
1/3 cup finely chopped California walnuts
Frosting
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons 2% milk
1/2 teaspoon beetroot powder
2 tablespoons finely chopped California walnuts
Directions
1. To make dough: In food processor, pulse walnuts until fine and evenly ground. Add flour, sugar and salt to ground walnuts; pulse to combine. Add cubed butter; pulse until butter is in small pieces. Add cold water 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing while adding, until dough starts sticking together.
2. Transfer dough to clean surface; shape into two 4-inch discs. Wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.
3. To make filling: In food processor, pulse strawberries and lemon juice until slightly chunky.
4. Transfer to saucepan and gradually whisk in cornstarch until dissolved. Stir in sugar.
5. Heat over low heat until sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Turn heat off and stir in chopped walnuts. Transfer mixture to small bowl; refrigerate.
6. To assemble hand pies: Remove one dough disc from refrigerator. Lightly flour work surface and rolling pin. Roll out dough into large rectangle. Slice dough into six 4-by-2-inch rectangles. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
7. In bowl, mix water and egg. Brush perimeter of dough rectangles with egg wash. Place 1 tablespoon filling on center of dough.
9.Roll out second dough disc, creating six rectangles of dough. Place on top of jam and crimp edges with fork to seal. Freeze hand pies 20 minutes.
10. Preheat oven to 375 F.
11. Trim uneven edges of dough with sharp knife and brush tops and sides with egg wash.
12. Bake 20-24 minutes until golden brown around edges. Cool at room temperature 5 minutes on baking sheet then transfer to wire cooling rack until completely cooled.
13. To make frosting: In bowl, whisk sugar, milk and beetroot powder until thick but smooth. Drizzle frosting over hand pies and top with chopped walnuts. Cool 15 minutes, or until frosting is set.
SUMMER SKEWERS
(Courtesy of Southern Living)
Ingredients
Watermelon, sliced to the thickness of cookie cutters
Blueberries
Apples, sliced to the thickness of cookie cutters
Lemon juice
Vanilla, blueberry, or strawberry yogurt, for dipping
Star-shaped cookie cutters, varying sizes
Wooden skewers or thick decorative straws
Directions
1. Using cookie cutters, press firmly down on slices of watermelon and apple, creating various star shapes. Toss the apple shapes in lemon juice if needed to prevent browning.Arrange watermelon, blueberries, and apple on wooden skewers or straws. Serve skewers with yogurt for dipping.
BRUSCHETTA AND CHEESE BITES RECIPE
Ingredients
1 cup very ripe tomatoes, chopped and seeded
1/2 cup fresh basil, finely chopped
1/2 cup vidalia onion, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon olive oil, extra virgin
1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 Teaspoons minced garlic [use the ready minced garlic]
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon sugar (white and granulated)
1/2 teaspoon Accent (optional)
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese (finely shredded/whole milk
Crackers (your family’s favorite or garlic bread cut into bite size pieces)
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients (except crackers/garlic bread) in medium bowl.
2. Put in refrigerator until flavors mingle, about 4 hours.
3. Spoon bruschetta onto crackers/garlic bread.
MINI TOMATO SANDWICHES WITH BACON MAYONNAISE
(Courtesy of Southern Living)
Ingredients
4 bacon slices (about 3 oz.), finely chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
15 very thin white bread slices (such as Pepperidge Farms), crusts removed
1 large (8 oz.) red beefsteak heirloom tomato, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 large (8 oz.) yellow heirloom tomato, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
Directions
1. Place chopped bacon in a small nonstick skillet over medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
2. Stir together bacon, mayonnaise, chives, zest, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Spread mayonnaise mixture on 10 bread slices. Layer 5 of the mayonnaise-coated bread slices with red tomato slices; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.
3. Top with remaining 5 mayonnaise-coated bread slices, coated side up; layer with yellow tomato slices, and sprinkle with remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
4. Top with remaining 5 bread slices.
5. Cut each sandwich into 4 pieces, and serve immediately.
Chef’s Note: Prepare the sandwiches 1 hour ahead, and then refrigerate. Transport in a container lined with paper towels to keep them in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.