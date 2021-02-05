Mrs. Theresa Dean Davis Smith, 71, of Fruithurst, Alabama, passed away on January 29, 2021.
She was born February 26, 1949, in Georgia, to James and Willodean Davis. Mrs. Smith loved spending time with her grandchildren and talking to them on the phone.
Survivors include her children, Tammy and Randy George and Michael and Josie Smith both of Fruithurst; grandchildren, Brent (Cheyenne) George, Ty George, Jada George, Brandon George, Clay Smith, Kiley Smith, Emily Smith, and Elaina Welbourn; great-grandchildren, Kadence George and Waylon George; sisters, Patsy (Sam) Hicks and Wanda (Dennis) Bentley; and brothers, Dennis Davis, Larry (Pam) Davis, Jimmy (Donna) Davis, Danny (Joy) Davis, Tommy (Kathy) Davis and Ricky (Teresa) Davis.
In keeping with Mrs. Smith's wishes, she was cremated.
The family will host a private memorial on February 27. Cremation services are being provided by Cremation Services of East Alabama.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.alabamacremationservices.com .
