Theresa Mae Tanksley Godwin, 62, of Temple, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
She was born in Joliet, Illinois, on April 26, 1959, daughter of the late Franklin Tanksley and Betty Hefner Tanksley.
She was a member of Truth Baptist Church in Bremen, Georgia.
Survivors include her children, Angel and Patrick Moore, of Villa Rica, Shannon and Ricky Allen, of Temple, Matthew and Charity New, of Carrollton; sister, Deborah and Dan Hopla, of Florence, South Carolina; brother, Danny and Janora Tanksley, of Temple; grandchildren, Brianah Moore, Elijah Allen, Isaiah Allen, Jeremiah Allen, Bethany New, Hannah New and Ian New.
The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 5 p.m. from Truth Baptist Church with Bro. Toby Powers officiating. Tom Nelson, Luke Nelson, Nick Nelson, Jacob Nelson, T.J. Cochran and Bob Siemens served as pallbearers. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Rock of Ages Ministries Print Shop, P.O.Box 2308, Cleveland, TN 37320 — www.roapm.org earmark Print Shop.
