Let’s track the history of American retail and service establishments. If you watch old movies and TV shows, you know that in the 19th century our ancestors took their horse and buggy to trade at the general store, the five and dime, and clothing stores. They also utilized the services of blacksmiths and shoe makers.
Into the 20th century, early department stores began spreading from the big cities into smaller towns. Full service gas stations were on busy street corners, along with some family owned diners and drug stores.
By the 1970s, fast food joints had sprung up in high traffic areas. Shopping malls were the rage, and the big chains began taking over the grocery and pharmacy business.
So, when the history books are written about the 2020s, how will our retail landscape be described? As I look around many southern cities, I’m seeing abandoned malls, but very few “Mom and Pop” places, almost no service stations, and even though more people are wearing shoes than ever, few if any shoe repair shops.
However, there are almost as many car washes as churches. Some of them even look vaguely like a church, which may be the result of divine intervention.
The next time you see land being cleared on a well-traveled street, chances are there’s a car wash on the way. I’m told that some municipalities have adopted regulations that prohibit washing your car at home, although I’ve yet to see anyone cuffed and stuffed into a police car for hosing the pollen off a Toyota.
The new car washes sell monthly subscriptions, anticipating that you will ride through their splashy technicolor tunnel 3 or 4 times a month. Don’t tell this to my car, which is fortunate to see a few soap suds 3 times a year.
I’m also observing a recent explosion of cannabis/hemp stores. They’re perfectly legal, and despite debates over effectiveness and safety, the demand is obviously strong. No, the ingredients don’t make you high, but users cite relief from joint pain, depression, and other ailments. I have yet to enter one of these stores, but I never say never.
Our current retail landscape is also filled with check cashing/payday loan/cash advance stores. Critics say they keep people in an endless loop of debt, and call them “predatory lenders.” I’m not here to judge, but they’re certainly filling a need.
For whatever reason, we have about ten times as many mattress stores as we used to. I could speculate as to why people are going through so many mattresses these days, but this is a family newspaper.
Even with the lack of willing employees, fast food places are still easy to find. On the one hand, my appetite for their fare is as strong as ever. I just wish my fellow customers would stop littering the landscape with cups, bags, and burger boxes.
A review of today’s retail environment would not be complete without a mention of “dollar” stores. To say there’s one near you would be an understatement. I keep a close eye on my front yard just to keep one from popping up there.
One could add tire stores, quickie oil change places, drive-thru coffee shops, and outrageously overpriced apartment complexes to the list.
And I haven’t forgotten storage facilities. The comedian George Carlin would be horrified that we now take up so much space, to pay for a place to put our stuff. Now is a good time to ask your children if they really want your knick-knacks, stuffed animals, VHS tapes, and 1970s era prom outfits. The answer is almost always, “No way,” followed by, “Are you a hoarder?”
That sums up our current retail landscape. Unfortunately I rarely see affordable quality daycare for children, art and hobby shops, places to gather and socialize, restaurants that serve healthy food, fresh fruits and vegetables, re-imagined outlet-style malls, unique family-owned shops and boutiques, “meat and 3” restaurants, and computer/phone repair shops.
Bottom line: It’s all about supply and demand. Only the profitable survive. In the meantime, I have a shoe that needs to be repaired. Anybody know a good cobbler?
(David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com)
