Let’s track the history of American retail and service establishments. If you watch old movies and TV shows, you know that in the 19th century our ancestors took their horse and buggy to trade at the general store, the five and dime, and clothing stores. They also utilized the services of blacksmiths and shoe makers.

Into the 20th century, early department stores began spreading from the big cities into smaller towns. Full service gas stations were on busy street corners, along with some family owned diners and drug stores.

