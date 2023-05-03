Never do anything out of obligation. Do everything with gratitude and love. Replace “I have to” with “I get to.” It’s much more powerful that way.

The diagnosis from the doctor is never final. We serve a powerful God that miraculously heals. To all of my female friends from 40 years and up — most of us are going through the next phase of our lives. We're at that age where we see gray hair, moles and extra pounds. We have ran households, paid the bills, dealt with sickness, sadness, and everything else life has assigned us. We are survivors. We are warriors in the quiet. We are ladies — like a classic car or a fine wine. Even if our bodies may not be what they once were, they carry our souls, our courage, and our strength. We should never feel bad about getting older. It's a privilege that is denied to so many.

