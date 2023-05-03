Never do anything out of obligation. Do everything with gratitude and love. Replace “I have to” with “I get to.” It’s much more powerful that way.
The diagnosis from the doctor is never final. We serve a powerful God that miraculously heals. To all of my female friends from 40 years and up — most of us are going through the next phase of our lives. We're at that age where we see gray hair, moles and extra pounds. We have ran households, paid the bills, dealt with sickness, sadness, and everything else life has assigned us. We are survivors. We are warriors in the quiet. We are ladies — like a classic car or a fine wine. Even if our bodies may not be what they once were, they carry our souls, our courage, and our strength. We should never feel bad about getting older. It's a privilege that is denied to so many.
I copied this from my cousin. The only relationship where you will never get your heart broken is your relationship with God.
There is a song that says, "I know my rearview can’t compare to what God will do in my life. I am forgetting what’s behind me, I have finally decided, I’m moving on."
My friend wrote a book entitled “When Looking Back Doesn’t Help.”
Remember the scripture in Genesis 9:26 where Lot’s wife looked back and she turned to a pillar of salt? There are times in each of our lives when we look back and feel desperate to make time stand still, particularly when change happens that we didn’t see coming. Looking back didn’t go well for her. There are times in each of our lives when we look back and feel desperate to make time stand still, particularly when change happens that we didn’t see coming. So, to follow Jesus, we have to go where He is leading, and as much as we might want, we can’t spend all our time looking back to where we once were, while simultaneously trying to look forward to where He is taking us.
In the words of King Solomon, we must, “Keep our eyes looking forward. Fix our gaze straight ahead” (Proverbs 4:25).”
Being a Christian is not just about attending church every Sunday, it is about living and walking with Christ every day.
There is power in prayer. When you pray, God listens, when you pray, storms get stilled. When you pray, doors open. When you pray relationships get restored. When you pray, sicknesses get healed. When you pray, hope gets rekindled. When you pray, strength is renewed. When you pray, answers come. Don’t lose faith about what you are praying for today. God is faithful. His answer will come at just the right time. God loves you.
