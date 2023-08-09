”Teach me Your way Lord, lead me in a straight path because of my oppressors.”
— Psalm 27:11.
If you do not go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you do not ask, the answer will always be no.
If you do not step forward, you will always be in the same place. Wake up every morning and tell yourself, “I can do this.”
I don’t fake my lifestyle. I have good days, down days, but every day I pray and keep going.
Don’t write your name on the sand, waves will wash it away.
Don’t write your name in the sky, wind may blow it away. Write your name in the hearts of people you may come in touch with, that’s where it will stay. Jesus said, “go tell my people I’m coming!”
My grandmother always said, “Don’t go where you’re no invited. Don’t talk about what you don’t know. Don’t interfere with things that are none of your business.
Don’t open the fridge in someone else’s house. Don’t call after 10 p.m. Don’t go see someone at lunchtime. Don’t enter other people’s bedroom without permission.”
They were the rules of good manners and they still are, because manners never go out of fashion. A moment of patience in a moment anger saves you a hundred moments of regret. Never regret being a good person to the wrong people. Your behavior says a everything about you, and their behavior says enough about them.
The church should be a community where messed up people are welcome, outcasts are loved, underdogs find a champion, the hopeless find hope, and the friendless find a friend. I pray because I believe in the power of prayer. I pray because I have no doubt I my mind that God answered my prayers. I pray because God has allowed me to wake up to see another day. I know without a shadow of a doubt, prayers do work. There is power in prayer. When we pray, God listens. When we pray, storms get stilled. When we pray, doors are opened. When we pray, relationships get restored. When we pray, sicknesses get healed. When we pray, hope gets rekindled. When we pray, our strength is renewed. When we pray, answers come. Don’t lose faith in what you are praying! Our God is always faithful! His answers will come at just the right time. There is wonder-working power in prayer.
Amen and Amen
