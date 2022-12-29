Theodore R. (T.R.) Kiser, Jr., age 85 of Waco, passed away December 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Buchanan, on January 14, 1937, the son of the late Theodor Rosevelt Kiser, Sr. and Georgia Ola Key Kiser. He was a retired drafter at Lockheed Martin and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jane Kiser and Elizabeth Garner; brothers, Forest Kiser, and Horace Kiser.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Prater Kiser; children, Melanie and Donald Mabe of Bremen, Melissa and James Bennett of Lawrenceville, Michelle Wysner of Waco; grandchildren, Caleb Mabe, Jacob Wysner, Jared Wysner and Sophie Bennett.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Kiser, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.