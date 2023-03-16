Theodore Howard Jones

Theodore Howard Jones died peacefully on March 4, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. A resident of Carrollton, Georgia for fifty years until 2021, Howard was the husband of Lois Jones, the father of three children and grandfather of five, a dentist and leader in his profession, an active member of his church, an avid gardener and a competitor in every sport he played.

Howard’s life began in Tallassee, Alabama on November 13, 1942, as the first child and only son of Theodore and Flora Jean Jones, young parents who had moved from farms in search of opportunity in the mill town. Howard’s mother endowed him with her competitive Scotch-Irish spirit and instilled in him a certitude that with hard work and dedication, he would become anything he desired. On hunting and fishing outings with his father, Howard discovered his lifelong love of the outdoors and curiosity about the natural world. In school, scouting, sports and other endeavors, Howard set his aims on a high trajectory.

