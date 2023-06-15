Mother Thena M. Holland, age 90, of Carrollton, GA died on June 8, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday June 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Eli Daniel, Pastor. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday June 16, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

