Thelma “Vicki” Dumas, 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m.

at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer

Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing will be

held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

