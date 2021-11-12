Thelma “Vicki” Dumas, 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m.
at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer
Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be
held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
