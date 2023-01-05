Football is on our minds and our TVs for another month. With our beloved Georgia Bulldogs (at least for many of us) playing for the National Championship, we can anticipate a weekend of preparation for the big game on Monday. What’s not to love? We have the culmination of another great year of college football and the NFL playoffs to entertain us. Yet, this past week, we were reminded that the sport has a dark side. The whole nation is praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest after what appeared to be a routine tackle. He is just 24 years old with his whole career and life ahead of him. As I write, he is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

I listened to the commentators trying to say something when the game was suspended but not yet canceled. They had no words. What do you say when something so unexpected and horrific happens? Eventually, the game was postponed, and everyone went home. So many things are up in the air, postponed, unknown. One tragic event, one person, one team, one night. Life can change so quickly and affect the whole world.

