Football is on our minds and our TVs for another month. With our beloved Georgia Bulldogs (at least for many of us) playing for the National Championship, we can anticipate a weekend of preparation for the big game on Monday. What’s not to love? We have the culmination of another great year of college football and the NFL playoffs to entertain us. Yet, this past week, we were reminded that the sport has a dark side. The whole nation is praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest after what appeared to be a routine tackle. He is just 24 years old with his whole career and life ahead of him. As I write, he is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.
I listened to the commentators trying to say something when the game was suspended but not yet canceled. They had no words. What do you say when something so unexpected and horrific happens? Eventually, the game was postponed, and everyone went home. So many things are up in the air, postponed, unknown. One tragic event, one person, one team, one night. Life can change so quickly and affect the whole world.
I doubt that Damar Hamlin would think his life matters to that many people, and but for what happened to him, I wouldn’t even know his name. Yet, here I am, along with thousands, praying for his recovery and learning his story of giving back to his community. I’m also praying for people I know who are facing surgery, cancer, Covid, and for those who struggle daily to see the light. I pray for friends grieving a loved one’s death or a broken relationship. I pray for each journey because their lives matter to me and to those who love them. Their lives matter to God, no matter how famous or unknown. Each of us is a beloved child of our Creator, and our lives matter. They may not stop a football game or elicit prayers from around the nation, but our lives make a difference in ways we may not even know.
Sunday, I’m going to baptize two babies, cousins, whose parents will promise to tell them about Jesus and help them know that they are beloved by God. Their lives matter enough that our whole church will promise to help their parents tell them about Jesus and how much God loves them. We believe in the prevenient grace of God, which comes to us through the witness and care of the body of Christ and helps us grow into faithful disciples. Baptism is the sign of God’s grace and our commitment to nurture that grace. There are a lot of unknowns at this point in these two young lives. What we do know is how to give them their best start, how to “surround them with a community of love and forgiveness that they may grow in their trust of God and be found faithful in their service to others.” (United Methodist Baptism Liturgy)
My prayer for the babies and others I baptize is always, “Lord, make them an instrument of your peace, a bearer of light in the darkness, a faithful disciple who follows Jesus in love. Help them know that their lives matter, and in the moments when they doubt, remind them that they are your beloved.” We offer the waters of grace without knowing the outcome. That is faith. We have just enough light to see the next step, and we keep praying and moving along toward goodness and hope.
For this week, the life of Damar Hamlin matters to a lot more people. That is good and as it should be. We will continue to pray for him and his family. The lives of two little cousins matter, and we will pray as we pour the water over their heads. Countless other lives matter. My prayer is that each of you knows that you are beloved of God and that we all take a moment to share that good news with one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.