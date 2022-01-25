Deacon Thedis Boykin, 82, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, Jan. 20,
2022.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Wednesday, Jan.
26, 2022, at noon at Antioch Clem Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Interment will
follow in the church cemetery.
His viewing will be
on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
