Thedis Boykin

Deacon Thedis Boykin, 82, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, Jan. 20,

2022.

Funeral service

will be conducted

on Wednesday, Jan.

26, 2022, at noon at Antioch Clem Baptist Church in Carrollton.

Interment will

follow in the church cemetery.

His viewing will be

on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4-7 p.m.

For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.

Arrangements entrusted to: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton; 770-832-9059.

