He’ll gently descend the steps of his modest brick home around 7:20 a.m. or so at the corner of Claire Drive and Central High Road, a packed lunch in hand.
You see, Mrs. Mary Lou, his wife of 65 years, would not have it any other way. Those steps are a bit more methodical than in years past. At 87, time tends to have its way. For Dwight Hubble Durham, Central High’s substitute teacher emeritus, it’s just another day at school.
For nigh 12 years, this distinct worn path will pass the sun-weathered, white façade of a fire station, our CHS student parking lot, checkered with a collage of vehicles, and will lead him to our expansive atrium and front office, where he’ll receive the day’s rosters, and, at his own pace, navigate our spacious maroon and white hallways until he arrives at his predestined classroom. Along the way, he’ll be showered with the heartfelt greetings of students and teachers alike.
Back in the day, Mr. Durham attended a one-room school house where he bypassed his 7th and 11th grade years, graduating at 16. Times were just different then.
From there, he served four years in the Navy before earning an Electrical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech with the aid of the G. I. Bill. During the ensuing 30 years at Southwire, he obtained 3 patents on wire testing and co-authored two books on national electric codes.
The thing is, you would never know. Dwight Durham is not in the business of putting on airs.
What I know — what our teachers and students know — is the unassuming, kindhearted gentleman, to whom we graciously appeal, is our most endearing substitute teacher. With fortuitous timing, we hope to catch a glimpse of him in our hallway, inquire about his future availability, and witness his wrinkled, nimble hands slide across his pocket calendar and come to rest on the given date. A broad, amiable smile, his reading glasses at rest on the edge of his nose, will tell us all we need to know.
Mr. Durham will pen meticulous notes to us teachers. Legendary and much appreciated, those notes. Not a single detail omitted for each class. Mine are saved, tucked away in a desk drawer. Jokes are interspersed throughout those notes, including this classic: “Subbing for you is like kissing my sister — there’s nothing to it!”
These jokes, along with an occasional history lesson, are scattered throughout the class period, too, captivating our kids while they work. We frequently leave goodies for him on our desks, like eager young ‘uns awaiting Santa’s arrival on a frosty Christmas morn.
Clementine oranges, I have discovered, are a favorite.
Oftentimes, you might find both he and Mrs. Mary Lou supporting our kids at various events, Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, of course. Many of these same kids he has loved, prayed for, and supported, some long since graduated, turned out en masse when Mr. Durham, during a medical emergency, wondered away from home for many hours a few summers back.
“The Lord protected me for sure that day,” he told me. It wasn’t the first time he’d shared his unwavering faith with me.
Thousands of Central High kids have the utmost love and respect for him. It goes without saying that we teachers do as well. This worn path that Mr. Durham has taken over the last decade or so from Claire Drive has not only led him into our classrooms, but also into the hearts of Central High’s faculty and students. While we thank him and may leave him a Clementine orange or two on our desks, there is one glaring omission we have yet to give him: Roses that will endure forever.
Dwight Durham’s worn path should be forever paved with those roses – roses that lead to his enshrinement into Central High School’s Hall of Fame.
For the kids and teachers of CHS, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
