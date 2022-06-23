One of the great discussions concerning Father’s Day is food. Most holidays have such a predicament. A discussion, well, might be putting it mildly. A spirited ‘til-the-cows-come-home exchange might suffice. When Myra Beth rang up my in-laws, they mentioned barbeque.
Lord, a-mercy, there might be a killin’.
Dry or wet rub? Hot or spicy? How about Carolina style? Memphis or Texas? Alabama has its own unique style. (Tuscaloosa’s Dreamland and Oxford’s Brad’s hold special places in my heart. Stories for another day.)
“What about some mighty fine Carrollton BBQ,” I suggested, “by the way of Bowdon, that is.” I paused here for needed dramatic effect. Let my words settle, marinate, if you’ll pardon the expression. “Sam’s on the square,” and emphatically continued, “and the sauce is on the side!” This point, while not primary to most, is a critical one to my father-in-law. He’ll give a stranger his shirt off of his back, but in regards to BBQ sauce, well, he’s mighty particular.
Back to the “way of Bowdon” reference. That would be Nick Keith, proprietor, cook, and proud Bowdon native. Nick knows his business when it comes to the ‘que, like a June bug knows the Summer thatch. And it’s Memphis style barbeque, which is what Nick serves at Sam’s House on the downtown square.
Myra Beth phoned Nick on Wednesday afternoon and ordered the family pack – 2 lbs. of mouth-watering, chopped pork, a slab of ribs, a double order of mac and cheese, and separate sauces, my father-in-law’s deal-maker. One sweet. The other a slap-your-Mama spicy, my personal favorite.
I picked it up the following Saturday.
You’ll hit the barbeque-immersed proverbial wall before you reach the front door. That distinct, savory smell. It catches your nose and carries you, almost floating in mid-air like those characters in an old, Saturday morning cartoon, to the doorstep of Sam’s House. Inside, you’ll be warmly welcomed by Nick, whose chop-chop-choppin’ of freshly cooked meats only lend aid to your already-salivating palate, as you seat yourself. The offerings are what you would expect: a mix of grilled chicken, pork, smoked sausages, Brunswick stew, collard greens, mac and cheese, and other fixin’s. This is prose to most of our friends up north, but it’s smooth Southern poetry to most of us reared down here.
“Hey! When you eatin’ this, my brother?” Nick asked, as he searched for lids for the sauces. “Sunday after church for Father’s Day. Carrying it to my in-law’s over in Alabama,” I told him. “When you take it out of the fridge and are ready to reheat this, set the oven to 150 degrees. No higher. It’ll dry the meat out.”
Point well taken.
Sunday morning service at Grace Lutheran and a westward jaunt over the state line to Oxford and it was go time. Long story short, the family cleaned their plates. I actually unbuttoned the top button of my britches after plopping down in the brown, leather Laz-E-Boy before commencing to rest my eyes. I told Nick as much on Wednesday, when I was having lunch with our good, mutual friend, Josh Stitcher, also one of Bowdon’s native sons.
“Perfect. Couldn’t have been better,” I informed him, adding, “My father-in-law was rhythmically nodded his head in sync while chewing.” I suppose it to be a Sam’s House symphony playing in there.
“Man, awesome! That’s just awesome! Glad to hear it!” he told me.
In between Josh and I placing our order (I had the chopped bbq chicken sandwich and a side of Brunswick stew), Nick brought us a few pieces of barbecued smoked sausage, seared to a heavenly crisp in a frying pan. Had that snap that you both hear and taste.
I about had a shoutin’ spell.
Save your fork, preacher, because after Josh and I finished our lunches, Nick brought us out a generous sampling of his Mama Norvis’ homemade key lime and red velvet cakes. It was as if we were family, welcomed with open arms. It was like the warm comfort of your Grandmother’s hug, letting you know everything is just dandy. When Josh and I finally pushed back from our table – our welcome table – Nick told us that he “doesn’t do this to get rich.” He added, “I can pay the bills and pay my workers. That’s all I need, man!”
Nick Keith loves what he does. He’s passionate about his craft, his food. Oh, and did I mention that they have hoe cakes, too? Drop in and visit Nick at Sam’s House. Great food and mighty fine folk. Tell him Bid sent you. Plop down for a generous resting of your eyes afterwards. You’ll need it, I guarantee.
And my friend, Nick, well, he’ll be much obliged.
