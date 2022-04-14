This year I am tempted to skip Good Friday and go right on to Easter. Deep down, I just want to forget the betrayal and the brutality of the Crucifixion and live into the beauty of the Resurrection. God knows we need to live again!
But it would be a mistake to bypass the cross. We would miss the suffering Christ. We would also miss the forgiving Christ and the Jesus who in his humanity felt abandoned enough to cry out to God. We would not hear Jesus say to the thief, “Today you will be with me in paradise.” We would not hear the centurion proclaim, “Surely this man was God’s Son.”
If I wanted to avoid the cross, I would have to stay out of my office. I have a wall of crosses, collected from my travels, given to me by friends, made by my children. They are crafted from wood, clay, pewter, shells, resin, and glitter. One of the wooden crosses is covered in small tin figures—animals, houses, hearts, and body parts in need of healing. They are called milagros, which means “miracle.” In Mexico, such crosses convey the things one might pray for, the little miracles that people hope to see in lives that are filled with hardship. There is the San Damiano icon cross, a small version of the original that hangs in the Basilica di Santa Chiara in Assisi, Italy. St. Francis was praying before this cross when he received the call from God to rebuild the church. One of my most cherished crosses is one made from green cord. It was a gift from a church member who served in Afghanistan. I prayed for him over his many tours, and the cross reminded me that Christ is present everywhere, even in a war zone.
As much as the Resurrection is the power and hope of our faith, the cross is where the whole story turns. I remember when my story turned at the foot of the cross. I was 19 years old, on my first spring break mission trip. Our campus ministry group had gone to southeastern Virginia, coal mining country. We were sent out into the hollows to homes where there was no electricity and no running water. We built an outhouse to replace the one that was falling in on itself. We underpinned a trailer to keep out the harsh winter wind. We slathered a tin roof with tar to keep things dry. At the end of the week, we gathered in the dark around a fire to share our stories and communion. Just beyond our circle, there was a huge wooden cross. I had come to the mountains, not to bring my Jesus, but to encounter the suffering Jesus, the Jesus who hangs on the cross and takes upon himself the brokenness of the world, the Jesus who loves us so much that he will die for us. Through the fire, I could see the cross, and like John Wesley, my heart was strangely warmed. I could hear Jesus asking me, “Will you take up your cross and follow me?”
I don’t want to miss the milagros of the cross, the work of Christ that comes through shared suffering. On my computer screen at work, I have taped a quotation from Father Richard Rohr. It says, “The Gospel is simply the wisdom of those who agree to carry their part of the infinite suffering of God.” To bypass the cross would be to miss the Gospel and the call to carry our part of the infinite suffering of God. To forgo the way of the cross would leave us without a path to the Resurrection and eternal life.
For those who follow Jesus, the way of the cross is the way of suffering and redemption. The both/and of our faith draws us deeper into the mystery of Christ and the connectedness of all that is. To carry our part of the infinite suffering of God is the invitation on this Good Friday. Don’t miss it!
