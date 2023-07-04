I was terrified of the water until I was around ten years old. My Daddy's attempts at teaching me to swim (very barbaric methods, for sure) only made things worse. Many years later, he asked my forgiveness when he realized that he had added to my fear when I was a kid. I have spent many words apologizing to my own children in their adult years. We don't always know what we're doing wrong.

Our aunt and uncle visited from Illinois, early that 10th summer. Uncle Lloyd bought us a little 3-foot deep swimming pool at Sears and Roebuck, then proceeded to install the thing. That shallow water seemed plenty safe to me, and in short order I was pushing off the sides and swimming like a fish. It's easy to do that when all you have to do is put your feet down to catch yourself. Later, I went to 4-H camp, where they had a massive pool, teeming with scads of teenagers. I got comfortable in the shallows and then dared to go further, into the deep end. Clinging to the walls, I pushed off and swam to the other side, arriving alive. At last, I stood before the diving board, which seemed more like a cliff than anything meant for amusement. The line and the peer pressure behind me, pushed me bodily to the ladder. With a deep breath and eyes closed, I jumped, propelled deeply into the water. Frantically kicking and waving my arms, I burst back into the ozone where I could breathe again. I looked around and no one seemed surprised that I had made it. Kids were yelling for me to get out of the way of the next diver. I made it to the edge and realized I was finally, indeed, a swimmer. It became my beloved "profession" where I taught swimming lessons and lifeguarded for many years.