Last week I wrote about the nonstop, eardrum-assaulting chatter during baseball games from certain TV sports announcers. Although my complaint was limited to the fact that they don’t allow viewers to enjoy the game’s natural, easygoing rhythm, some of you pointed out another trend. Many of today’s announcers have the same bland style, unlike the voices of games past. I couldn’t agree more.

In the early days of baseball broadcasts, Mississippi-born Red Barber and Alabamian Mel Allen lavished their thick Southern accents on New York Yankees fans, of all people. Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson became a top network sportscaster. More recently, Keith Jackson of Georgia was ABC’s voice of college football. Howard Cosell may be the most famous sports voice ever, with his nasal Brooklyn twang. Can you imagine a national sportscaster with a regional accent today? They’re hard to find.

