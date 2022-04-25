Truffles Vein Specialists has opened its third location in Carrollton.
Brian Sapp, RVT, RPhS is a partner in the practice along with Paul Feldman, MD, FICS, RPVI who is also a partner. Sapp is the technical director of the vascular lab and Feldman is a board-certified surgeon, and holds the Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation credential.
“I am not a physician but a registered vascular sonographer and vascular consultant. As a vascular and vein consultant, I am considered a subject matter expert and understand every level of vein disease,” Sapp said.
The Carrollton location of Truffles is the third to open with the Fayetteville and McDonough locations already established.
“It took us several months to find the perfect space for the clinic with other realtors, some of whom would not respond or were slow to respond to our inquiries,” Sapp said. “I do not know if they did not think we were serious or if they were not motivated, but it was frustrating. A patient told us to contact Rett Harmon of Century 21 Retro Group; within days, he found our location and negotiated a lease on our behalf.”
Sapp started seeing patients from Carrollton and the surrounding area at the Fayetteville location two years ago after a local physician had unsuccessful treatment at another practice and found Truffles based on research.
This encounter ultimately sparked the discussion about a Carrollton location after the same physician started to refer patients to Truffle’s Fayetteville location.
“Vein treatment is very specialized, and there are very few centers that are 100% focused on diagnosing and managing chronic vein disease,” Sapp said. “Our goal is to integrate into the culture of Carroll County and become a trusted member of the community. I know that we are great at providing vein treatment and that we will have a positive impact for patients with vein disease in West Georgia.”
Sapp’s brother, Jamie Sapp, is the lead sonographer at the Carrollton location. While Jamie was working in Newnan with a different vein practice, Sapp approached him about joining Truffle’s and opening an office in Carrollton.
Jamie went to Carrollton High School and his wife went to Central High School. They both were very familiar with the community and felt vein treatment was underserved, according to Sapp.
“He was very established at his previous practice but ultimately desired to impact his local community,” Sapp said. “The best part is I know I can trust Jamie. Not only do I know his background in vascular testing, but I also know what kind of person he is. He is one of the most caring and thoughtful individuals that you will come across. He has a passion for people and a love for what he does.”
Aside from Sapp’s work with Truffle’s, he teaches a class for Philips Ultrasound about diagnosis and management of chronic vein disease.
“The exciting aspect of this course is that I teach physicians and other advanced vascular technologists how to diagnose and treat vein disease. The testing is what separates Truffles Vein Specialists from other vein centers,” Sapp said. “I firmly believe that diagnostic testing is the most challenging part of vein treatment, regardless of the experience of the physician treating the disease. Essentially if the sonographer misses it, the physician will miss it.”
Truffle’s is having a ribbon-cutting and an open house on Monday, May 2 at 3 p.m. in their Carrollton office. There is a vein class scheduled, so people can ask any vein-related question they want and find out what vein disease is.
“Everyone at Truffles Vein Specialists is dedicated to vein treatment for all 37 employees. Vein treatment is very rewarding professionally. The quality of life increase with medical vein treatment has been well documented in medical literature and is one of the reasons treatments are covered by insurance,” Sapp said. “When a patient does not get the results expected, we take it personally. It is what we do; it is our passion.”
