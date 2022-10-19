Fahrenheit 451

“Fahrenheit 451”, which focuses on Montag, a fireman who becomes aware of his part in the destruction of knowledge and understanding, will be performed at the Townsend Center Dangle Theater from Nov. 9-12 and 16-17 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Things are heating up in the UWG Theatre Company’s “All Things Possible” Season with the exploration of the dystopian world of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel, “Fahrenheit 451,” which depicts a world where books are outlawed and firemen are tasked with burning literature rather than putting out fires.

Bradbury’s premise is clear social commentary on the recurring phenomenon of book burning, censorship, and the decrease of interest in literature due to mass media, and the issues referenced in “Fahrenheit 451” keep the novel and play relevant to our evolving society. This November, the UWG Theatre Company is ready to redefine Bradbury’s work for our modern world.

