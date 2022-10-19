Things are heating up in the UWG Theatre Company’s “All Things Possible” Season with the exploration of the dystopian world of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel, “Fahrenheit 451,” which depicts a world where books are outlawed and firemen are tasked with burning literature rather than putting out fires.
Bradbury’s premise is clear social commentary on the recurring phenomenon of book burning, censorship, and the decrease of interest in literature due to mass media, and the issues referenced in “Fahrenheit 451” keep the novel and play relevant to our evolving society. This November, the UWG Theatre Company is ready to redefine Bradbury’s work for our modern world.
“Fahrenheit 451” focuses on Montag, a fireman who becomes aware of his part in the destruction of knowledge and understanding. When he meets the strange 16-year-old Clarisse, he gains the courage to defy the status quo. He opens a book, which provides him with a taste of knowledge that he has never known or understood and places him in danger of incurring society’s wrath. As Montag’s desire for knowledge grows, the tension heats, and Montag’s defiance reveals the power and the possibilities of knowledge itself in the face of conflict.
Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” will be performed at the Townsend Center Dangle Theater from Nov. 9-12 and 16-17 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for faculty, staff, and guests, $5 for students with UWG ID, and $7 for seniors. For more information about the UWG Theatre Company, visit us at https://www.westga.edu/theatre or call us at (678) 839-4700. For more ticket information, please call the Townsend Center Box Office at 678-839-4722 or go to townsendcenter.org to purchase tickets.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
