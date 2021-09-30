When the pandemic started, Bishop Sue, who leads the United Methodists in North Georgia, suggested two prayers for her flock to pray. I took up the challenge, printed out the prayers and mounted them on cardstock. They sit on my desk, clipped into a Disney World (my happy place) photo holder. On one side is the Prayer of St. Francis. It’s the one that starts, “Lord make me an instrument of your peace.” I have it memorized from singing it through the years. Sometimes it’s translated, “Make me a channel of your peace.” Instrument or channel, when I sing this prayer, I am reminded that my call in the world it to love, forgiveness, faith, hope, light and joy.
On the flip side is John Wesley’s Covenant Prayer. It’s similar in tone and with the same juxtaposition of words. It begins “I am no longer my own, but thine. Put me to what thou wilt, rank me with whom thou wilt.” A few lines later, I pray “Let me full, let me empty. Let me have all things, let me have nothing.” Methodists pray this prayer at the beginning of a new year in a Covenant Service. “Thou art mine, and I am thine. So be it. And the covenant which I have made on earth, let it be ratified in heaven. Amen.”
You don’t have to be Catholic or Methodist to appreciate the sincere words of these two prayers. They bring the hope of heaven and the needs of earth together in a space where God can teach us to live into these faithful words. I prayer these prayers, not because I have mastered what they express, but because I need to keep working on being a channel of peace, letting go of hatred and sowing love, letting faith seed my doubt and hope grow amidst despair. In the darkness, I need to be reminded of the light that shines, and in my sadness, I need to remember that joy comes in the morning. These prayers guide and form me into a version of myself that I cannot become on my own. I’m grateful for ancient words that have been prayed for centuries by the faithful. When I add my voice, I join a long line of saints who have been guided and formed by these same words.
Perhaps you have a favorite prayer or poem, a song or a saying that you keep close at hand to guide you in the struggle of life. Maybe it’s something your grandfather or favorite aunt used to say. Scroll through Instagram or Facebook and you will discover the creativity of those who are trying to put some good into the virtual world. One of my favorites is a line from J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings. Frodo, the Hobbit laments the evil that has befallen Middle Earth. “I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. The wizard Gandalf replies, “So do I . . . and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
Some days I would like to wish away this time we’re living in. But it is not ours to decide. The only decision we have is what to do with the time that is given us. Are we going to be channels of peace? Will we sow love, faith and hope? Will we seek to console those who are grieving and to understand our neighbors who may see things differently from us? Are we willing to be employed for something larger than ourselves and to give up being first in line so that others can just have a place in line? Will we trust that in giving, we receive and in forgiving, we are forgiven?
Whether you pray or sing or just think good thoughts into the world, the question is what will you do with the time you have been given?
