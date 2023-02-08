From the day that we are born/Until the day we die/We are hostage to our hearts’ desire,” croons singer Matt Johnson of British Rock Group The The on the band’s fourth album, the appropriately-named “Dusk” which turned 30 years-old on January 25. The album was released four years after 1989’s “Mind Bomb”, an album I first heard from my University friend Forrest the year of its release. The The’s songs on that record grooved along with an ace band and some of the most compelling performances I had heard up to that point in my life. With such a seductive delivery, the band addressed diverse topical themes including world war, purgatorial romantic pursuits, and spiritual shortcomings.

I was merely 20 years old when I first heard “Mind Bomb”. Initially, I was more interested in the music than the lyrics, but over time, Johnson’s dark worldview made me consider the meanings beyond the melodies. “Armegeddon Days (Are Here Again)”, “The Beat(en) Generation”, and “August & September” are among my favorites on that record. The social and political concerns Johnson addresses are delivered with his baritone voice, accompaniment from keyboards and guitars, and a production style that seems timeless, though it does harken back to the decades which precede it. Slapback delay on Johnson’s vocals, horn arrangements, and brushed acoustic drums frame some of the key tracks to great effect.

Trending Videos