It sat in a somewhat dusty corner, its slate gray, metal exoskeleton aging ungracefully. But, it’s been as reliable as they come – first with my Dad and now, for the last twenty years, with me. The smell of seemingly fresh-cut metal and grease, though, after the passing of these years, is still uniquely Dad’s.
As I open the bottom drawer, a handful of shiny, steel shavings dance around like a channel cat at the end of your fishing line.
When we bought our house, almost a decade ago, I put it in the corner and left it be, going to it only as a last resort when I couldn’t track down a misplaced crescent wrench or my 12ft. silver Stanley tape measure, which happened weekly, as right as the mail. Just something about going to this place, this area, too often. The memories would blanket over me like an early Spring dew.
Yet, here I am. Sitting in a brown wicker chair, commencing drawer-to-drawer.
Those shiny, steel shavings were dancing around a few blue-and-white boxes of bullet and shotgun cartridges, some marked Federal Game Load, others Winchester Super Speed. The Federal Duck and Pheasant box has a faded, red TG&Y price tag marked $3.94 on it, an early 80’s reminder of my Dad’s long-ago hunting exploits. I tagged along on a few of those trips, watching autumn leaves fall from the oaks and maples on John’s Mountain or Taylor’s Ridge, but not inclined to do much more than watch whisper quiet.
Hovering above the hunting items are a few Hen and Rooster knives in their green boxes, and Dad’s fish filleting knife. It’s still sharp enough to cut a frog hair four ways. I can still see him scaling and gently slicing a largemouth bass on the tailgate of my Paw-Paw’s ’69 Chevy pickup, with me on the ready with the water hose to wash off the bloody innards.
It made for some mighty fine eatin’, though. Mighty fine.
Above those knives are a few drawers chock-full of sundry wrenches, Stanley screwdrivers (“virtually unbreakable – more reliable than a politician, boy!” Dad would often say, whenever I had to fetch one). I learned all of the good swear words as a child when one of those would slip while he was tightening a bolt or loosening a screw. The hyphenated ones are the best.
Dad would explain, “Boy, the Lord will take you to the woodshed if you say those words! And, then I’ll deal with your hide once He is through with you.” It was as if someone kicked his dog.
Well put, for a Southern Baptist deacon. Of course, one of his favorite phrases – “Do as I say, not as I do” – also comes to mind, so there’s that.
I go through the last drawer or two and am reminded of a machinist’s trade, my Dad’s trade: two pairs of worn calipers, a square or two, a few dial indicators — one broken glass — and more of those shiny, steel shavings, all curled up like those fries you get at a fast food joint. I think of his shop, the visits I made with him to Ringgold, to the cinder-block building where, for more years than I can count, he would wake up with the chickens around 5:00 every morning and be on the road, a faded green Coleman thermos full of hot, Folgers — black, of course — by 6:00.
And, well, I took to the road sort to speak, going from our catch-all back porch to my newly-built, chocolate-colored storage building, about 50 paces away, give or take. The physical load has been lightened, but not the mental one. Vivid, colorful memories, with a few fading to black-and-white now, are in my Dad’s toolbox, with each shotgun shell, Stanley tape measure, and a few dial indicators — even the broken-faced one — bursting forth with the opening of each drawer.
Time passes, and Dad’s slate gray toolbox resides now in my new building, waiting to opened, to be used once again. By me this time, my daughters and, one day, my grandchildren. It’ll be there, waiting to make new stories, new memories. Memories in color.
But, for now, I’ll still cling to the ones I have of my Dad, who was the hardest-working Dad around, the best Dad that a young boy could have ever asked for.
You see, you can take it from me — or Jamey Johnson — about those memories, the ones still abiding in my Dad’s toolbox: you should have seen [them] in color.
