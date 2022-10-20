It sat in a somewhat dusty corner, its slate gray, metal exoskeleton aging ungracefully. But, it’s been as reliable as they come – first with my Dad and now, for the last twenty years, with me. The smell of seemingly fresh-cut metal and grease, though, after the passing of these years, is still uniquely Dad’s.

As I open the bottom drawer, a handful of shiny, steel shavings dance around like a channel cat at the end of your fishing line.

