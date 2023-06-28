In the Spring of 1994, rumors spread around Tallapoosa that the Georgia Department of Transportation was making plans to widen Highway 100 through the center of town.
On the surface, it was a novel idea. Widening the highway would allow for better traffic flow. The downfall, however, was that the effort would call for 38 historic houses, both north and south of Highway 78, to be removed.
On top of losing historic architecture, many families living in those historic homes did not have anywhere to relocate. So, a group of concerned Tallapoosa citizens gathered to try to prevent the continuation of the project.
Working with the state highway department, they were able to stop the expansion, and from this effort, the Tallapoosa Historical Society was formed, its purpose being to preserve the past for future generations.
The two remaining members of the original group are Tommy Allen and Mary Tolleson. Allen is the owner of Allen’s Florist and Christmas House, which is one of Tallapoosa’s many historic buildings. Tolleson is a long-time Tallapoosa historian and pillar of the community, still going strong at 90 years young.
Despite many different perceptions of the town in the present day, Tolleson recalls several pieces of important Tallapoosa history the organization seeks to preserve.
Around the turn of the 19th century, Tallapoosa was a booming tourist town. The area was settled by people from the north and midwest after 1882 when the railroad reached the area, and Tallapoosa itself was promoted as the premier resort city of the south.
The city, which now has a population of approximately 3,200 people as of 2021, was home to the first free public school in Georgia. Tallapoosa was also the site of the Lithia Springs Hotel. Although it was torn down in 1943, it stood as the largest wooden structure east of the Mississippi at the time of its inception in 1892.
The town also featured one of the oldest churches in the area, the 100-year-old Christian Church, and saving this building was the first project for the Tallapoosa Historic Society.
While the church itself could not be saved, many of the contents and some of the interior wood was used to both build and furnish the Sparrow Chapel, which sits on Robertson Avenue and has served as a meeting place for the Historical Society in recent years.
Since then, marking a nearly 30 year history, there have been many more memorable projects for the society.
The group has provided for 158 residential properties and all of downtown Tallapoosa to be placed on the national register of historic places, placing historic register signs in the yards of many of Tallapoosa’s historic homes.
They have also produced three books detailing the history of Tallapoosa, and two members even produced a children’s book for the same purpose.
On top of these, Tolleson listed a number of the good deeds the society has carried out, including: writing and performing the play "From Possum Snout to Tallapoosa” - The Story of Tallapoosa, presenting the Dogwood arts and crafts fair every April, placing pictures with information at historic sites, building both a 100-year history wall and a train park near the city’s historic standpipe, helping to furnish the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa, donating to the restoration of the 1936 high school into a Cultural Arts Center, and helping to replace facades on historic store buildings.
The most recent accomplishment for the organization is now displayed for those leaving town to the East, as they relocated a previously abandoned marble monument reading “Georgia Welcomes You” to the train park on the side of Highway 78.
The latest project in the works is to display a 1940s farm truck donated by John Holcombe. The truck was owned by relatives of the owners of the 1845 Dogtrot log cabin that was donated to the society. The cabin is the oldest home in Haralson County and is currently displayed at Helton Howland Park.
Tolleson says another upcoming project for the Historical Society will be to build a spring house on the site of the Lithia Springs Hotel park, for which they recently acquired the land.
“None of these projects would have been possible without the time, money and enthusiasm of members, as well as many Tallapoosa residents, she said.”
