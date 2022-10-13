Last Sunday, while visiting my daughter in Seattle, I attended the last Sounders game of the season. Who or what are Sounders, you ask? The Sounders are a professional men’s soccer team (aka football), founded fifteen years ago in Seattle. For the first time in their history, they will not be in the playoffs. Sunday’s game against the San Jose Quakes was just for fun and the fans.

Having written about the spirituality of baseball and football, I thought I might give soccer a go. For those who know soccer only through “Ted Lasso,” you will probably agree with me that soccer, or what the rest of the world calls football, is filled with surprising life wisdom. For those diehard fans and players, please forgive my attempt to say anything about your hallowed game and traditions. For a better commentary, turn to Men in Blazers’ Roger Bennett who just wrote a book with his podcast co-host, Michael Davies called Gods of Soccer: The Pantheon of the 100 Greatest Soccer Players (According to Us). The title supports the truly religious nature of the game.

