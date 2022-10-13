Last Sunday, while visiting my daughter in Seattle, I attended the last Sounders game of the season. Who or what are Sounders, you ask? The Sounders are a professional men’s soccer team (aka football), founded fifteen years ago in Seattle. For the first time in their history, they will not be in the playoffs. Sunday’s game against the San Jose Quakes was just for fun and the fans.
Having written about the spirituality of baseball and football, I thought I might give soccer a go. For those who know soccer only through “Ted Lasso,” you will probably agree with me that soccer, or what the rest of the world calls football, is filled with surprising life wisdom. For those diehard fans and players, please forgive my attempt to say anything about your hallowed game and traditions. For a better commentary, turn to Men in Blazers’ Roger Bennett who just wrote a book with his podcast co-host, Michael Davies called Gods of Soccer: The Pantheon of the 100 Greatest Soccer Players (According to Us). The title supports the truly religious nature of the game.
Soccer is the most Pentecostal of sports, both on and off the field. The ritual of a Pentecostal worship service happens more in the pews than it does in the chancel. In soccer, the fans are part of the show. When the action is slow on the field, the fans rev up the atmosphere. At one end of the stadium there is a group of fans who keep up a constant drumming and flag waving ritual, leading the fans in chanting and singing. A slow call and response between the drum section and the rest of the crowd echoes through the stands, much like the call and response of an amen corner and the congregation in church. In a religious service, congregants are often “slain in the Spirit” and fall to the ground in spiritual ecstasy. On the field, the players will bump into each other as they wrestle for control of the ball, and then suddenly, a player will flop down, holding his shin, writhing in pain.
There are elements of high ritual mixed with the Pentecostal spirit. At the beginning of the Sounders game, everyone held up their arms, elbows bent, palms facing out in the orans prayer position used by priests celebrating the mass. Then on cue, we clapped, slow at first, then faster and louder. Colorful scarves, like religious stoles, identify one’s loyalty to the team. At one point, we held our scarves horizontally between our hands, showing our true liturgical colors to the world. In soccer, there is just one referee on the field, who has the power to give out penalty cards for those who fail to adhere to the rules of the game or cause injury to their opponents. Like priests giving penance, the referees can warn you with a yellow card, but after two warnings or for more egregious violations, the red card will eject you from the game and possibly lead to future suspension. There are rules to this game that must be followed. Soccer takes sin seriously.
In the best evangelical tradition, soccer is for everyone. Soccer gives every player an equal chance of making or saving a goal. You don’t have to have a particular height or build to be an excellent soccer player. You just need passion, grit, and great lung capacity to keep running the race set before you. Like the church at Pentecost, soccer is a world-reaching phenomenon. The players and fans often speak a variety of languages, but the spirit of the game binds them together. And there are signs and wonders. There were signs that read, “The North End Faithful,” and one that said, “Welcome to Green Hell.” There were also encouraging signs that said, “You matter” and “You are loved” and “Dream fearlessly.” And surrounding us all was the great cloud of witnesses, including the late owner Paul G. Allen, the 12th man to round out the team of disciples. It’s Decision Day, and unfortunately the Sounders will not be in the playoffs this year, but there is always the grace of another chance next year.
