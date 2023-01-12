Editor's Note: In honor and memory of the legacy of Stuart Yahm, the Times-Georgian is reprinting a piece that appeared in West Georgia Living in 2019. A memorial service to honor Stuart’s extraordinary life will be held in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Marilyn Monroe was the biggest star in the history of stars. In the fifties and sixties she was the most famous “Blonde Bombshell” in show business and became the perfect symbol for the era’s changing attitudes toward sexuality. Although she was a top-billed actress for a short period, by the time of her tragic and unexpected death in 1962, her films had grossed $200 million (equal to $2 billion in 2018). Even more than half a century later, she is one of the most recognized faces in pop culture. She’s still our “It” girl.
In the winter of 1954, in freezing cold Korea, west Georgia resident Stuart Yahm spent two weeks working with her and found out why America was so crazy about her.
Stuart Yahm is no slacker himself. Although he started work in show business as a comic, through smarts, grit and an unquenchable love for the music business, he eventually became the Head of Artist Development at Capital Records. His daily work grind was grooming artists like Glenn Campbell, the Beatles and Pink Floyd. It was Yahm’s guidance and insight that helped shift Steve Miller from a talented unknown to a chart-topping star with his album The Joker.
Stuart started show business as a kid in the Bronx, peddling jokes and working on his comedy act. When the Korean War rolled around, he signed up to go and fight, but he didn’t leave show business behind. During basic training at Fort Dix he discovered there were lots of musicians in the ranks and the charismatic kid decided to put a show together. “I needed a portable stage, so I got my hands on a flat bed truck. I got some musicians. Trumpet, sax, drums, 6-7 guys. I put together this act and changed my name to ‘Alan Stewart’ and decided we’d drive around to different posts and entertain the troops. So, one day I get called into the office. The officer said, ‘Yahm, you’re in the army now. You can’t just use a nome de plume and run around like this. You need to get permission.” So, the army put Yahm officially to work entertaining the troops.
That’s not to say he didn’t see some real war. He shipped out to Korea and was stationed 20 miles north of Seoul on the 38th parallel. “I was the squad leader of the 57 section. We were in a sand bag bunker looking down on a road cutting through the valley. My function was to shoot anything that crossed that road.” Stuart also had guard duty in a prisoner of war camp. But even in the middle of the war, Stuart kept his band going.
One day Stuart got a call from an officer stationed in Japan. He remembers fondly, “The conversation goes something like this. ‘Corporal Yahm?’ ‘Yes sir.’ ‘Marilyn Monroe and her husband Joe DiMaggio are here on their honeymoon. So, Joe wants to work with the Japanese baseball players. Marilyn, because she’s here, wants to go entertain the troops in Korea, but she doesn’t have a band. You have a band so we’re making her the closing act for your show.’” Stuart thought it was a joke and asked, “OK, Really. Who is this?”
The officer assured Stuart that it wasn’t a joke and that Marilyn would be flying into Korea to sing with his band. And did she ever, landing right behind the front lines, giving over a hundred thousand troops – men who were exhausted and far away from America, a glimpse of home.
To begin understand the excitement that was generated by dropping the biggest sex symbol of all times into a war zone filled with battle hardened soldiers, you’ll need to watch the newsreel made about the event. It’s easy to find on YouTube. Just search for “Marilyn and Korea 1954.” You’ll see her arriving. She’s wearing army camos (and trust me, she makes them look great). The top brass surround her, proudly strutting along side her as they walked past adoring troops. On stage, when she sings, “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend,” she really sells the sizzle and the boys from home hang on her every quivering note. In the black and white footage, just to the right of Marilyn, You can see Stuart, playing drums and grinning like a Cheshire cat.
We asked Stuart what it was like to work with Marilyn for those two unforgettable weeks. “She was wonderful. A show biz trooper. On the third day she was there, it was freezing cold. She was about to perform for 25,000 troops who had waited hours out in the cold to see her. She was about to go on stage and was wearing a purple cocktail dress with spaghetti straps. I was concerned about her getting cold. She said, ‘Stuart, these guys have been sitting out there all afternoon in the freezing cold, waiting to hear me sing. They didn’t come to see me in a coat. It’s only 35 minutes. I can take it.‘”
If you look at footage from the event, you’ll see a sea of upturned faces watching the movie star, mesmerized as she sings. Closest to the stage, soldiers sit, wrapped in blankets and wearing fur lined hats, bracing against the cold. But there on the stage, seemingly unaffected by the weather, Marilyn stands proudly with shoulders bare and trademark platinum tresses blown by the freezing wind.
After that tour, Stuart Yahm went back to soldiering. The war was almost over and it wasn’t very long before he was on a plane headed back to the states. I asked him what impression he took away from his two weeks with Marilyn. “In the end, people disappointed her. Because of her persona, people only respected her for her looks. They didn’t respect how hard she worked on her craft. That went for her husbands too. They were all famous, but she eclipsed them and they couldn't take it.”
Stuart recalled Marilyn’s first husband. “Joe DiMaggio wanted to move her to San Francisco so they could live with his mother and she could make pasta every day. He wasn’t prepared for the level of celebrity that she had attained and for her love for her work. When she was shooting Some Like It Hot, …the famous scene when she’s standing on the sidewalk and the subway blows her dress up- even though she had on bloomers the size of a tent, it made Joe furious. He couldn't handle having people making such a big deal out of it. ”
“When she came off the stage in Korea, the first thing she did was call Joe (who was still in Japan). She told him how amazing it had been to sing for 45,000 soldiers. They hadn’t even been married for a month and he was already jealous of her, so he took it out on her. He said to her ‘so what? I play ball in Yankee Stadium for 75,000 fans every day.’ It just crushed her. I felt bad for her and bad about Joe. I was never a Yankee fan but I had always admired him as a baseball player. But I didn’t care much for him as a person after that.”
After Korea, Stuart Yahm would move to Los Angeles and continue his career in the music business, working with some of the biggest talents in the industry (George Harrison ate lunch with him in his office at Capital records) but that brief time with Marilyn remains one of his favorite memories. “Marilyn Monroe was a good person and a consummate professional. And she laughed at my jokes.”
For a comedian, there is no higher mark.
