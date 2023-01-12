Editor's Note: In honor and memory of the legacy of Stuart Yahm, the Times-Georgian is reprinting a piece that appeared in West Georgia Living in 2019. A memorial service to honor Stuart’s extraordinary life will be held in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Marilyn Monroe was the biggest star in the history of stars. In the fifties and sixties she was the most famous “Blonde Bombshell” in show business and became the perfect symbol for the era’s changing attitudes toward sexuality. Although she was a top-billed actress for a short period, by the time of her tragic and unexpected death in 1962, her films had grossed $200 million (equal to $2 billion in 2018). Even more than half a century later, she is one of the most recognized faces in pop culture. She’s still our “It” girl.

Trending Videos