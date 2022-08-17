Following the chart-topping success of “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” from 1971’s “Electric Warrior”, Glam rocker Marc Bolan and his band T. Rex set their sites on gaining even greater popularity with their next long player, “The Slider”. Released in July of 1972, the album took the same elements as its predecessor and escalated them with stronger results.
The album’s initial track, “Metal Guru”, once again features the swinging, hooky sound of Bolan’s voice augmented by the campy, histrionic backing vocals of former Turtles Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan, known at that point by their duo’s stage name, Flo and Eddie. Bassist Steve Currie, drummer Bill Legend, and percussionist Mickey Finn fill out the rhythm track, while the string arrangements by producer Tony Visconti send the song to dizzying heights. It would top the British singles charts just as “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” had done, and it predated the album’s release by a couple of months. It failed to chart in the United States, but as T. Rex was largely a British phenomenon, spilling somewhat into the other European countries, it still sounds fresh and extravagantly nostalgic today, mainly because Glam Rock has been revisited in the last several years with its inclusion in film soundtracks and other commercial enterprises. The popularity of the band peaked as Beatlemania had years before, creating a phenomenon that led to Bolan’s image becoming ubiquitous in his home country.
“Metal Guru, is it you/Sitting there in your amour-plated chair, oh yeah,” Bolan sings. He claimed it is a “festival of life song” about a god-like entity. Its recurring riff topped with its simplistic-but-mesmerizing lyrics make it fantastic. When first I heard the album back in the late nineties, it was this song that struck me immediately. I found myself returning to its grandeur over and over, and I found it to equally amusing and sincerely delivered with a no-holds-barred performance.
Second song “Mystic Lady” lopes along with less bravado, a more acoustic accompaniment from Bolan’s guitar, and a featured cello in the background. Once again, Flo and Eddie’s vocals give an added dimension to the song, one that exposes a bit more introspection about Bolan, who had begun to feel the pain of detractors looming as he attempted to gain even greater fame.
“The people in your life are cruel/Keep on riding that hard road/The lovers in your life are few/Keep on riding that hard road,” Bolan sings.
“Telegram Sam”, the album’s second single, opens side two, and it had been released the previous January ahead of the album. It was a number one hit in the United Kingdom, and it name checks many characters in Bolan’s orbit at the time, eventually referring to Telegram Sam as Bolan’s “main man”.
A film from February 1972 now on Youtube shows T. Rex performing the song at Strawberry Studios, in Chateau d’Herouville in France. It is a time capsule of sorts, having been recently released along with this year’s celebratory T. Rex box set, “1972” which includes “The Slider” and multiple other recordings from the era. According to producer Visconti, Bolan would wear his stage clothes and perform when recording as if he were in front of an audience. This is quite evident from the video, as he is wearing glitter under his eyes, a sequined jacket, and a silk shirt. For fans of T. Rex’s output, this and the Wembley Empire Pool Matinee concert from March 18th, 1972, also on Youtube, give a glimpse of the band at its apex, demonstrating a stage presence and confidence that has been attempted by countless other Rock acts in the ensuing decades.
It is obvious that T. Rex impacted its peers as well as future bands. Evidence can be found in recent interviews with Def Leppard’s singer Joe Elliott. His band has paid tribute to T. Rex in the title of its new album release, “Diamond Star Halos”, words lifted directly from Bolan’s lyrics. Fifty years later, T. Rex retains its importance, influencing countless acts and gaining new fans of its unique music catalogue.
