Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Periods of rain. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.