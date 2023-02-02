Stephanie Trumble

The now-defunct “Complaint Box” column in The New York Times used to ask New Yorkers, “What bothers you?” The resulting submissions were personal rants and essays of 100 to 500 words that covered a multitude of subjects, ranging from subway hassles to gum on the sidewalk. The column aired grievances particular to New Yorkers, with a caveat that it was not the “forum for complaints about The Times.” Ha.

Though I have no intention of turning my weekly space into a regular diatribe, I think an occasional complaint has its place, especially on a topic we all might have strong feelings about.

Trending Videos