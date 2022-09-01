In partnership with Carroll County Mental Health Advocates and other local organizations, The Recovery Spot of West Georgia held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the Tracy P. Stallings Community Center.
Carroll County Mental Health Advocates' Executive Director Jodie Goodman, who was emcee of Thursday's event, said Thursday was "a big day for Carroll County."
“The Recovery Spot of West Georgia is the newest formed and recognized Recovery Community Organization (RCO) in the State of Georgia,” said Lisa Merrell, certified peer support specialist and forensic peer mentor at Carroll County Mental Health Advocates (CCMHA).
An RCO is an independent, non-profit organization that is led and governed by representatives of local communities who are living in recovery. The organization provides peer support services as well as hosting recovery focused community education and outreach programs. It is located at 118 South White Street in Carrollton and anyone seeking recovery or living in recovery is welcome to walk-in or call for assistance. Friends, families, and allies who have been affected by substance abuse are also invited to seek out support at The Recovery Spot of West Georgia.
“The RCO’s primary focus is helping individuals that are seeking substance use and/or alcohol treatment and supporting those in maintaining recovery,” Merrell said. “Although separate from the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, the RCO will partner with CCMHA and other local organizations to provide services to our consumers.”
Formed by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse (GCSA) and the Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network (GMHCN), the support of Georgia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) have been at the forefront in training and supporting local recovery peer leadership, nationally. According to Merrell, Recovery Community Organizations are driven and supported by local leaders.
Anyone in need of help, support, or assistance with their recovery can go to the Tracy P. Stallings Community Center at 118 South White Street in Carrollton, visit their website at therecoveryspot.com, or call (770) 830-8048 to take advantage of those educational and outreach programs as well as peer support services that this new RCO program will provide in West Georgia and Carroll County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.