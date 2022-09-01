A SAFE SPOT

On Thursday, board members, staff and community leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the The Recovery Spot of West Georgia. It is the newest formed and recognized Recovery Community Organization (RCO) in the State of Georgia

 BY BRUCE GUTHRIE

In partnership with Carroll County Mental Health Advocates and other local organizations, The Recovery Spot of West Georgia held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the Tracy P. Stallings Community Center.

Carroll County Mental Health Advocates' Executive Director Jodie Goodman, who was emcee of Thursday's event, said Thursday was "a big day for Carroll County."

