I have a couple of local lawyer “buddies” and we have spirited conversations about politics and sports. The best thing about those conversations is we can completely disagree and never do we call names or spew hate at each other in the course of healthy debate.
In my business, there is always a certain legality that there is a chance that I have to deal with, and at times it can be murky. I spoke with them each on the details of slander and libel.
I know what both mean, but for the sake of argument, I’ll refer to word master Webster.
Libel is defined as a published false statement that is damaging to a person’s reputation; a written defamation.
As a noun, slander means “the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person’s reputation.” The verb definition is similar, “make false and damaging statements about (someone).”
One of my legal eagles, at my request, sent me a copy of the Georgia code relating to libel and slander with slander being much tougher to prove, in my opinion, because there has to be proof that it was said, and that the statement said was false and it showed actionable injury.
According to Georgia state law, slander or oral defamation consists in:
(1) Imputing to another a crime punishable by law
(2) Charging a person with having some contagious disorder or with being guilty of some debasing act which may exclude him from society
(3) Making charges against another in reference to his trade, office, or profession, calculated to injure him therein; or
(4) Uttering any disparaging words productive of special damage which flows naturally therefrom.
In the situation described in paragraph (4) of subsection (a) of this Code section, special damage is essential to support an action; in the situations described in paragraphs (1) through (3) of subsection (a) of this Code section, damage is inferred.
If you wish to understand fully what those situations entail, I suggest you look it up, because it is very interesting.
Reading a few of the precedents that have been set is quite good reading also. I decided to include just a few.
“Under Georgia law, an oral defamation action lies when: (1) a defendant makes charges against the plaintiff in reference to his trade, office, or profession, if such charges are calculated to injure him therein; (2) the charge is false; (3) the charge is made with malice; and (4) the communication is not privileged.” — Bartholomew v. AGL Resources, Inc., 2004
”To be slander per se, the words are those which are recognized as injurious on their face without the aid of extrinsic proof.” — Bellemead, LLC v. Stoker, 2006.
“A court looks to the plain import of the words spoken in order to ascertain whether the words constitute slander per se.” — Bellemead, LLC v. Stoker, 2006.
“The pivotal questions in determining whether statements are slander per se are whether the statements can reasonably be interpreted as stating or implying defamatory facts about plaintiff and, if so, whether the defamatory assertions are capable of being proved false.” — Stoker v. Bellemeade, LLC, 2005,
The burden of proof standard in a libel or slander case is very high. It’s a very difficult case to win, but it’s not impossible.
