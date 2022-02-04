When last we spoke, Johnny Jackson and I were driving to Seale, Alabama to talk to a man about a book cover. For folks late to the party, I’ve been piddling around with writing a novel for the past decade and after 100 turndowns from literary agents all over these United States of America (and Great Britain), I’ve started considering self-publishing. Which means I need to find a killer book cover. This is what had us driving westward into the sunset on Friday night. We were going to meet an artist and see if he would collaborate with the cover.
His name is Butch Anthony. He’s a self-taught artist from Seale, Alabama who has works in museums and galleries all over the world. For a barefooted, liberty overall-wearing, woods running Alabama native, he’s a pretty big deal.
We first saw his artwork three years ago at his Drive-Thru Museum in Seale, Alabama. The museum inhabits a series of metal shipping containers that have long stretches of windows cut into them. A driveway separates the containers, allowing you to drive a car slowly through. It’s a little bit art museum, a little bit sideshow. Paintings hang next to oddities and taxidermied animals, making for a weirdly wonderful diversion on that long highway stretch.
What really caught my eye were his paintings. He took existing portraits (some photographed, some painted). Then he painted fanciful bones over the images. To me, it represented seeing beyond the superficial perfection of the icons of our society (celebrities, perfect families, industrial barons) and seeing down to the bare bones.
When I saw these paintings a light bulb went off in my head. My novel’s title is “Ugly to the Bone,” and the book is about the ugliness that can exist in even the most celebrated beauty — just like the bones in Butch Anthony’s paintings. I decided then and there I wanted him to paint the book cover.
I started researching. There was a lot about him online, but I couldn’t figure out how to get in front of him. I thought about taking a tour of his Museum of Wonder, but I never could find hours online. I even thought about going and hanging around the Dollar General in Seale, Alabama. I figured everyone must go there to shop so I would see him come in eventually, barefoot and overalled.
In the meantime, I had to find an existing portrait for him to apply bones to. First thing, I had to find a model. It needed to someone from the 1940’s — a movie star face, icy cold, and eyes disdainful (like Victoria Blaine, one of the characters in the novel). I looked for her all over town. Even in the Atlanta area. I felt like one of those Hollywood talent scouts scanning the drug stores for the next new face. But I just wasn’t seeing her. There were people I knew who could have pulled it off, but the character is 35 and most of the disdainfully-eyed beauties that I know aren’t in that age bracket.
Two and a half years passed and nothing happened. But then my old friend Dianne called me. She lives in Seale, Alabama. We were chatting about old times and she asked me what I was up to. I said, “I’m trying to figure out how to meet this folk artist from Seale, Alabama.” She said, “Butch Anthony? I’ve known him since he was a tadpole.” She picked up the phone and got us booked into a tour of the Museum of Wonder. The date was set- January 29th.
Now, I really had to find Victoria Blaine. I even started to dream about looking for her. Finally, one night I dreamt that I looked in my ancient modeling portfolio and found the image that I needed. I remembered the dream and dug up the collection of photos taken back in the day. I turned the pages until I saw her. In a photo taken almost 40 years ago, there was Victoria Blaine. The big red hat, wide shoulder pads, and victory rolls in the hair could easily pass for post-WWII fashion. Lips were bright red. Eyebrows were pure “Joan Crawford.” Most importantly, the eyes were glittering disdainfully. I’d found Victoria Blaine.
Now to get her painted. I called Ralph Van Pelt Sr., the premiere portraitist in these parts and others. I told him I had a crazy project, showed him the photo and Butch Anthony’s work online. I also warned him, “If you paint this, someone else is going to paint bones over your painting.” Ralph’s eyes danced with merriment. “Sounds fascinating! I’m in.” Ralph started the painting immediately. When he was finished, I went to pick it up. He unveiled the canvas. It was perfect.
On the last weekend of January, we took Ralph’s canvas to Seale, Alabama. We met the artist and went on the wondrous tour of the Museum of Wonder with 11 book club members who had pilgrimaged all the way from Auburn. We were just as dazzled by his art as we had been three years ago. I almost lost my nerve to talk to him about it, but finally showed him Ralph’s painting. Long story short, Butch Anthony is going to finish the book cover and overlay bones over Ralph’s canvas. And I can’t WAIT to see it.
