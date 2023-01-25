No quizzes or pesky term papers. No parking problems or tuition fees. Just the best university professors and the most captivating lectures.

That's the plan for the University of West Georgia's new program, "The Other Night School," that will feature a raft of interesting and curious topics for everyone. The first two programs of the series will be held at UWG Newnan campus. All lectures are free, open to the public and feature our most decorated university faculty.

