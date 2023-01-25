No quizzes or pesky term papers. No parking problems or tuition fees. Just the best university professors and the most captivating lectures.
That's the plan for the University of West Georgia's new program, "The Other Night School," that will feature a raft of interesting and curious topics for everyone. The first two programs of the series will be held at UWG Newnan campus. All lectures are free, open to the public and feature our most decorated university faculty.
Future programs will also be held in Carrollton at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
The series is an eight-year long tradition of UWG’s School of the Arts (SOTA). It is currently organized by Dr. Chad Davidson, SOTA director, who saw a need for accessible, interesting lectures on the arts, natural sciences, humanities and social sciences.
“The Other Night School is a way to revive the role of the public intellectual while also showcasing the incredibly deep bench of professors we have here at the university,” Davidson said.
The Other Night School will kick off on January 31 at 6 p.m. with “Life After Coal" presented by Dr. Hannes Gerhardt, professor of geography, who will lead a journey into possible worlds to come, where energy is abundant, affordable and carbon-neutral.
Following Gerhardt, the spring semester will include lectures on psychology, linguistics and film.
On March 21 at 6 p.m., at UWG Newnan, the series will feature a reading by 2023 Blackwell Prize in Writing-winner Elena Passarello, author of two collections of essays, “Let Me Clear My Throat” and “Animals Strike Curious Poses.”
While all lectures are free and open to the public, attendees are encouraged to reserve a spot via Eventbrite, which features the complete spring schedule. Complimentary wine will be served at each event.
Come be part of a dynamic learning environment with faculty delivering talks on important, intriguing, and yes, curious topics of interest to everyone. the programs are free and open to the public.
