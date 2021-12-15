The Oaks-Carrollton was recently named a Best Nursing Home for 2021-2022 by U.S. News and World Report.
Now in its 12th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about quality of care, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for residents and staff, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control violations listed on the resident safety summary.
The following homes earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving ratings of ‘high performing’, the highest possible rating, for short-term rehabilitation and/or long-term care: North Carolina State Veterans Home- Salisbury (long-term care), PruittHealth- Barnwell (short-term rehab), PruittHealth- Town Center (short-term rehab), The Oaks- Carrollton (short-term rehab), and The Oaks- Limestone (short-term rehab).
The ratings include data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics.
Out of 13,175 nursing homes that received a long-term care rating, 1,063 were designated as high-performing.
The short-term care rating incorporates measures of quality, including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing falls.
For 2021-2022, 13,500 facilities received a short-term rating, while only 1,651 homes earned a high-performing rating.
“We are proud our high-quality, patient-centric care has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.
“We believe these awards demonstrate our long-standing commitment to elevating the level of care provided in communities we serve.”
