It’s really the most wonderful time of the year.
I’m a sucker for any Christmas music show, candy canes and stop-motion movies involving puppets. I haven’t missed watching “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” in 52 years. And I even go online to watch old Bob Hope specials where he always sings “Silver Bells” with a guest and introduces the best college football players in the country.
When it comes to books, I really enjoy Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” and Scrooge’s journey through the past, present and future with various ghosts. However, my favorite Christmas book is “The Polar Express.” I loved reading this story to my children when they were little. I loved it so much one year I noticed an article online about a real-life Polar Express excursion in Bryson City, North Carolina.
We decided to book a trip on the 90-minute route on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad and live in a fantasy world of traveling to the North Pole.
“It’s supposed to be just like the book,” I told my wife Ali. “We can take the boys, enjoy the entertainment and even sip hot chocolate along the route.”
If you’ve never read the story, it involves a boy laying quietly in his bed, hoping to hear the ringing bells of Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. The boy had been told by a friend that Santa doesn’t exist, and he began to have doubt until suddenly he hears the sound of a train stopping in front of his house.
The young boy decides to sneak outside where he meets a conductor explaining the train is called the Polar Express and is bound for the North Pole. The boy takes a chance and climbs aboard the train.
On the train, there are other children wearing pajamas, singing Christmas carols and having a good time. They’re even served hot chocolate while the train passes through towns, villages, forests and mountains before eventually reaching the Great Polar Ice Cap that leads to Santa’s hometown.
I’ll stop here because you’ll have to read the book if you want to see what happens next. As for our trip to Bryson City, you’ll have a good idea about our journey in only a few more paragraphs.
Have you experienced something in your life that created enormous excitement and then…it wasn’t?
After we boarded our train that resembled an old Greyhound bus, I expected the old steam engine would take off quickly through the mountains, streams and vistas of the Great Smoky Mountains. First of all, the train moved at the speed of an old man walking with a cane.
The brochure didn’t lie. It really was a 90-minute trip. What it didn’t tell us was that we would only travel about 2 miles at 2 mph. As for the beautiful scenery, we passed old car junkyards, trailers and a view of some land that obviously had recently experienced a brush fire. It looked a lot like Cedartown.
“We’re a long way away from the North Pole,” I whispered to Ali. “Maybe the hot chocolate will be good.”
It was cold—and it went against my rule of what makes really good hot chocolate by failing to mix it with warm milk.
By the way, if you love hot chocolate—my favorite in the world can be ordered online and shipped from Brooklyn, New York to your doorstep from world-renowned James Beard Award winning chef Jacques Torres at mrchocolate.com.
As for the Polar Express, I’ve heard it’s improved dramatically since our trip 15 years ago. As for my boys, they loved it—and that’s what it’s all about when it comes to the magic of Christmas.
So, it’s Christmas time once again. May you all enjoy the sweet spirit of the holiday season. May you still open your hearts to believing in the ringing of Santa’s sleigh.
And may your hot chocolate always be warm and adorned with lots of marshmallows on top.
Ho! Ho! Ho!
