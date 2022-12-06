The Nichols family will be continuing their annual Christmas light show this year for the community to enjoy.
David Nichols and his wife, Kathy, will be hosting the Nichols Family Christmas Light Show for the third year in a row, which will light up Horsley Mill Road ahead of the holidays. Beginning in 2019, the Nichols decided to share their family tradition with their neighbors and friends of Carroll County.
“We’ve been doing Christmas decorations and lights for years for our kids and our grandkids to enjoy. But around 2019 we thought we would let our community and families come out and experience the Christmas light show in person, so they could enjoy our Christmas decorations, lights, and dancing with the music while they walk around and get pictures and videos to make new memories,” David said.
According to David, it takes them about two months to begin preparing the light show, so that it is ready to go live by Thanksgiving. Over the years, the light show has grown with the Nichols adding more and more each season.
“We have added a lot more lights and decorations. We built a lot of our Christmas decorations as well. We have a Santa sleigh with reindeer that you can have pictures in and built a Christmas truck and train that you can get in and have pictures taken. We built a bridge at our fountain of lights with a Christmas heart that you can walk on and have pictures with the heart that says ‘the heart of Christmas is believing’,” David said.
“We have also built a 24-foot tall Christmas tree that you can walk inside of and have pictures. There is a snow machine for the kids and for everyone to enjoy. We also have Christmas movies playing along with our Christmas show and we’ve added small tunnels for the kids to walk through as well as a big tunnel for kids and adults to walk through with lights that goes with our Christmas music,” David added.
The Nichols sometimes have Santa and Mrs. Claus comes to their light show occasionally to take photos with kids and families. The light show is up and running on weekdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m. with the snow running on the weekend as well.
The Nichols like to remind the public to not stop in the roadway and block traffic, but instead drive by slowly. There is a little space to pull over where the speed limit sign is and pass the sign where there are two Christmas dragons, per David. There are no parking signs that indicate visitors not to park in the neighbors’ driveways, in front of the Nichols house, or across from it as it is “too dangerous,” per David.
“We want everyone to have a great time and enjoy the show but safety is our number one priority. We sit very close to the public road and we don’t want any children in the roadway. Due to the flashing of the lights we would like everyone who has any types of seizures to be very cautious walking through the tunnels and the mega tree,” David said.
