Lighted Train

The Nichols built this train to allow guests the opportunity to take photos. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Nichols family will be continuing their annual Christmas light show this year for the community to enjoy.

David Nichols and his wife, Kathy, will be hosting the Nichols Family Christmas Light Show for the third year in a row, which will light up Horsley Mill Road ahead of the holidays. Beginning in 2019, the Nichols decided to share their family tradition with their neighbors and friends of Carroll County.

