This is Part 3 of a series of articles featuring a Ukrainian Territorial Guard’s experience in the Russian-Ukrainian war
“We sleep peaceably in our beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf.” -George Orwell
It’s already cold in Ukraine. Oleg is lucky; he’s in a village on the outskirts of town, and he has a working stove. Some of the poorer people who live in cities have no way to keep warm because of supply and power interruptions. The Russians have recently destroyed a great deal of Ukrainian infrastructure, resulting in internet outages and rolling blackouts. For most people in Oleg’s district, there is no electricity during daylight hours. Oleg is convinced that “something is coming.”
Drones and the Dogs of War
Though the physicality of the Ukrainian war still involves traditional military weapons and tanks, a new player has entered the arena in this conflict: drones. Iran has been supplying Shahed 136 “kamikaze” drones to Russia for some time now.
Though the Ukrainians are outmatched in number and in supplies by the Russian war machine, Oleg recently came into possession of a thermal vision drone. A group in Poland, the “Poland Volunteers,” donated a drone to Oleg’s neighborhood and the “wartime boss” of the community designated Oleg as operator.
Oleg clarifies why he was chosen to control the drone: “People know me as an enthusiast of RC . . . . I am a volunteer as well. Also I am very active from the first day.” An emerging weapon of war, the drone figures prominently in the Ukraine-Russian war, and Oleg's mechanical skills with RC cars has served him well in repairs to the drone.
Soon, Oleg will be an official drone operator, one of the most dangerous jobs in the war. He says the risk lies in the possibility of “the Russians [finding] the operator of the radio signal and cover[ing] the place with artillery immediately.” They can also “hop” the control of the drone and use it against the Ukrainians.
Rewards for a job well done
In spite of the risks, Oleg says he and his guys continue to prepare for the next wave of “Russian terror.” In the daytime, they do “engineering” work to construct protection for the places most vulnerable to attack. When night comes, they go “on duty to patrol and protect the sleeping civilians.”
Oleg’s courageous efforts have not gone unnoticed. He tells me that he’s received the Ukrainian Medal of Honor for Dignity and Protection. When asked why he received the medal, Oleg demurs. He finally relents and admits,”I got the medal for different tasks I did; it was intelligence service for searching for Russian special operations teams.”
Regarding the specifics of his operations, he can’t say much “because, you know, it’s war, and there’s secrets everywhere.”
An Uncertain Future
On Halloween morning, Oleg messaged me that Kyiv had been bombed hard and that Russia had launched 50 rockets in Ukraine. “Most of them were downed,” he relayed, but “some of them still got their targets.” According to Oleg, the Russians will continue to destroy as much infrastructure as possible before sending troops in an attempt to capture as many Ukrainian cities as possible.
Of course David and I worry about Oleg every day. David recently looked into shipping Oleg ceramic armor plates to no avail. Without an exporter’s license, it’s illegal, a federal crime to be sure. Interestingly enough, the largest distributor of the plates said that inquiries have been up exponentially since the Ukrainian conflict started.
So we sit here in the West, helpless, hoping that our Ukrainian friends can fend off Russian aggression. Our latest message from Oleg is that “everything is fine because everybody is alive here.” He’s tired and needs some rest, but the Ukrainian resolve stands firm.
