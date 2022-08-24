With summer winding down, we’ve entered the dry spell between mega-budget blockbusters and awards season fare. There aren’t a lot of promising movies hitting the big screen for a few weeks, but there are some intriguing choices just around the corner. Here are 10 high-profile releases that I’m looking forward to, in order by release date. If the next few months fly by like the rest of 2022, we’ll be watching them before we know it.

“Clerks III”

Trending Videos