With summer winding down, we’ve entered the dry spell between mega-budget blockbusters and awards season fare. There aren’t a lot of promising movies hitting the big screen for a few weeks, but there are some intriguing choices just around the corner. Here are 10 high-profile releases that I’m looking forward to, in order by release date. If the next few months fly by like the rest of 2022, we’ll be watching them before we know it.
“Clerks III”
Although Kevin Smith isn’t the indie darling he was in the 1990s, he’s still got a rabid fanbase who can’t wait for his next flick. He definitely hit a dry spell there for a while, but I thought “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” was goofy fun, with a genuinely heartwarming cameo from Ben Affleck. I’m intrigued by what I’ve heard about the third installment of Smith’s most beloved saga, which was directly inspired by the 2018 heart attack that nearly killed him. (Sept. 13)
“The Woman King”
Viola Davis always delivers an incredible performance, even if the film around her is less-than-stellar. I’m guessing that won’t be a problem with her upcoming project, directed by the great Gina Prince-Bythewood; it’s a fact-based historical epic centering on the Agojie, an all-woman group of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. The supporting cast is also terrific, including John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Thuso Mbedu – the latter two reuniting after starring in Barry Jenkins’ masterpiece “The Underground Railroad.” (Sept. 16)
“Don’t Worry Darling”
Olivia Wilde’s directorial follow-up to her excellent “Booksmart” is getting more attention for what transpired behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera (I’ll let you Google that gossip on your own), which is a shame considering the compelling trailer hints at a “Stepford Wives”-esque domestic thriller. Florence Pugh plays a 1950s housewife living with her husband (pop idol Harry Styles) in an experimental suburb. As you might expect, creepy things start happening in the neighborhood. (Sept. 23)
“Bros”
Billy Eichner, the hilarious comedian I know best from “Billy on the Street” and “Parks and Recreation,” teams up with “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” director Nicholas Stoller for this R-rated romantic comedy about two gay men (Eichner and Luke Macfarlane) who fall for each other despite having little in common. The trailer is both hilarious and heartfelt, so I’m hoping this one’s a lot of fun. (Sept. 30)
“Amsterdam”
Acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell is hit-or-miss with me (loved “Three Kings” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” loathed “I Heart Huckabees”), but there’s no way I’m skipping this period drama. Set in the 1930s, the plot follows three friends who find themselves at the heart of a shocking mystery. Definitely a vague synopsis but check out this jaw-dropping cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro. (Oct. 7)
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
Although it’s not as well-known as other films on this list, I’m looking forward to this comedic thriller for several reasons. First, it’s from writer-director Martin McDonagh (one of the greatest living playwrights). Next, it stars the phenomenal Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. That means it’s an unofficial “In Bruges” reunion, an exciting proposition considering the black comedy is one of my all-time favorite movies. If you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a bleak, hilarious treat. Check it out and you’ll understand why I’m so excited for this one. (Oct. 21)
“Ticket to Paradise”
This charming story from “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” director Ol Parker looks like a throwback to silly ’90s romcoms and I couldn’t be happier. George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali in order to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they did – getting married too young. Try to guess if their plan leads to them falling in love again. (Oct. 21)
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Based on my teary reaction to this Marvel sequel’s poignant trailer, I should probably bring a box of tissues with me to the theater. Ryan Coogler returns to direct what must’ve been one of the toughest shoots imaginable: a “Black Panther” movie without Chadwick Boseman. The late actor succumbed to colon cancer while the film was in the early stages of development, forcing Coogler to reimagine Wakanda without King T’Challa. The plot is under wraps, but fans will be out in full force to honor a brilliant performer gone much too soon. (Nov. 11)
“The Fabelmans”
Easily my most anticipated fall film, Steven Spielberg has crafted this semi-autobiographical drama (which he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, the director’s first screenplay credit since 2001’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”) about a young movie-obsessed boy growing up in postwar Arizona. Anyone familiar with the details of Spielberg’s tempestuous childhood will understand why this story promises fireworks, laughter and tears. Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and Julia Butters star. I’m expecting it to be a major awards season player. (Nov. 23)
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
James Cameron has been working on this sequel (and several others) to his 2009 blockbuster for more than a decade. There have been more than a few jokes about devoting so much time and energy to furthering a mythology that barely made a ripple in pop culture, despite grossing $2.85 billion worldwide. However, those who remember the troubled production of “Titanic” know better than to dismiss the mad genius’ efforts. Cameron’s methods might be unconventional, but it’s tough to argue with the results. (Dec. 16)
