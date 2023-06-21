”God told Abraham, I will bless you and make your name great and you shall be a blessing, and I will bless those who bless you.” — Genesis 12:2a & 3a.
When God blesses you financially, don’t raise your standard living, raise your standard of giving.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
”God told Abraham, I will bless you and make your name great and you shall be a blessing, and I will bless those who bless you.” — Genesis 12:2a & 3a.
When God blesses you financially, don’t raise your standard living, raise your standard of giving.
If the mountain seem too big today, then climb a hill instead. If the morning brings you sadness, then stay in bed. If the day ahead weighs heavy and your plans feel like a curse, there’s no shame in rearranging, don’t make yourself feel worse. If a shower stings like needles and a bath feel like you’ll drown, if you haven’t washed your hair for days, don’t throw away your crown. A day is not a lifetime, a rest is not defeat. Don’t think of it as failure, just a quiet kind retreat. It’s okay to take a moment from an anxious, fractures mind. The world will not stop turning while you get realigned. The mountain will still be there when you want to try again. You can climb it in your own time. Just love yourself until then.
The most precious things in life are not things. They are people, places, memories, and photos. They are feelings, hugs, and smiles. I hope you heal from the things you don’t talk about. Grief is courage to keep stepping through a life that feels like it has ended. Don’t look back with regret, look forward with hope.
God formed us, sin deformed us. The Bible informs us, but Jesus transforms us.
Never speak from a place of hate, jealousy, anger, or insecurity. Evaluate your words before you let them leave your lips. Sometimes it’s best to be quiet. Sometimes you need to learn to be quiet, even when you’ve got a lot to say.
A little humor: Don’t tell secrets in the garden. Potatoes have eyes, corn has ears, and the beanstalk. Signing off with this. Everything will work out in the end. You don’t need to know how. You just have to trust that it will. To God be the glory.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.