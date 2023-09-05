Molly Ringwalds

The Amp Concert Series in downtown Carrollton continues this Saturday night, September 9 at 8 pm when The Molly Ringwalds bring the songs and spirit of the 1980s back to the future.

The Molly Ringwalds’ show combines 1980s music and culture and the band members’ stage presence with the grandiose visuals and glamor evocative of the decade. The concert covers a variety of genres and artists, including .38 Special, Bon Jovi, Run DMC and Madonna.