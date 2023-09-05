The Amp Concert Series in downtown Carrollton continues this Saturday night, September 9 at 8 pm when The Molly Ringwalds bring the songs and spirit of the 1980s back to the future.
The Molly Ringwalds’ show combines 1980s music and culture and the band members’ stage presence with the grandiose visuals and glamor evocative of the decade. The concert covers a variety of genres and artists, including .38 Special, Bon Jovi, Run DMC and Madonna.
The band members assume period-appropriate stage characters. Lead singer, guitarist and band leader Sir Devon Nooner dresses like Adam Ant and Devo-inspired Platinum Randi Wilde is the band’s lead guitarist, The Karate Kid-clad Sir Liam Thunders plays drums, Pee Wee Herman (and occasionally Flash Gordon or Freddy Mercury)-inspired Dickie English plays keyboards and Dee Snider-based Lord Phillip Wang is the group’s bassist.
The Molly Ringwalds started as Krush U.K., an original band influenced by Oasis and The Beatles. When they started incorporating ’80s cover tunes into their original sets, audiences reacted so enthusiastically, they decided to become a full-fledged ‘80s cover band. They adopted the name of one the biggest screen stars of the decade.
The band moved from England to New Orleans about 20 years ago.
The concert is sponsored by Scott Evans Nissan and Scott Evans Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram
All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at the Amp. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
